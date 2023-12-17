×

Soccer

Ramovic accepts Galaxy lost to a better team in Carling final

Rockets coach magnanimous in shattering penalty shootout defeat

17 December 2023 - 14:54
Neville Khoza Journalist
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - Sead Ramovic, head coach of TS Galaxy FC during the Carling Knockout, Final match between Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 16, 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart
Image: Darren Stewart

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was gracious in defeat following their 5-4 penalty shootout loss in the Carling Knockout final to Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides were locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes of play and needed penalties to decide the outcome of the match and Stellies held their nerve to win.

Lehlohonolo Mojela had given the Rockets the lead before Ismael Toure equalised in the second half.

Ramovic took time to congratulate Steve Barker for winning his first final and said he deserved it while adding that his side should now focus on their remaining matches in the DStv Premiership to end the year on high.

"We were close to making it, but we didn't. But my players, for me, are the champions, great guys and I would also like to congratulate the opponents of a very great club," Ramovic stated.

"They have a fantastic coach, a very nice human being on and off the field. If there is someone who deserves to win the cup, it's him. God decided to give it to the right person even though we wanted to win the cup.

"We should be proud of ourselves and now we have two more games before the end of the year. We have to forget about this and I'm sure this is not the last final. We still have the Nedbank Cup and we will start from scratch."

Ramovic was also pleased with the progress Galaxy have made since he took over two years ago.

"If you compare where this club was two years ago and you see now, the way how we improved, you just have to be positive," he said.

"But of course, if you don't continue to work hard, we will go backward. So we have to keep on going."

