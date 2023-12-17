"They have a fantastic coach, a very nice human being on and off the field. If there is someone who deserves to win the cup, it's him. God decided to give it to the right person even though we wanted to win the cup.
"We should be proud of ourselves and now we have two more games before the end of the year. We have to forget about this and I'm sure this is not the last final. We still have the Nedbank Cup and we will start from scratch."
Ramovic was also pleased with the progress Galaxy have made since he took over two years ago.
"If you compare where this club was two years ago and you see now, the way how we improved, you just have to be positive," he said.
"But of course, if you don't continue to work hard, we will go backward. So we have to keep on going."
Ramovic accepts Galaxy lost to a better team in Carling final
Rockets coach magnanimous in shattering penalty shootout defeat
Image: Darren Stewart
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was gracious in defeat following their 5-4 penalty shootout loss in the Carling Knockout final to Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The two sides were locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes of play and needed penalties to decide the outcome of the match and Stellies held their nerve to win.
Lehlohonolo Mojela had given the Rockets the lead before Ismael Toure equalised in the second half.
Ramovic took time to congratulate Steve Barker for winning his first final and said he deserved it while adding that his side should now focus on their remaining matches in the DStv Premiership to end the year on high.
"We were close to making it, but we didn't. But my players, for me, are the champions, great guys and I would also like to congratulate the opponents of a very great club," Ramovic stated.
Knockout final: Key battles
"They have a fantastic coach, a very nice human being on and off the field. If there is someone who deserves to win the cup, it's him. God decided to give it to the right person even though we wanted to win the cup.
"We should be proud of ourselves and now we have two more games before the end of the year. We have to forget about this and I'm sure this is not the last final. We still have the Nedbank Cup and we will start from scratch."
Ramovic was also pleased with the progress Galaxy have made since he took over two years ago.
"If you compare where this club was two years ago and you see now, the way how we improved, you just have to be positive," he said.
"But of course, if you don't continue to work hard, we will go backward. So we have to keep on going."
TS Galaxy's Nurkovic relishes prospect of his first trophy in SA
Galaxy coach Ramovic praises Barker ahead of Carling Cup final date
Ramovic amazed at how PSL congested Galaxy’s fixtures
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos