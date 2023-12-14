×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Knockout final: Key battles

Rayners will have to be sharper to evade tough Sanoka

14 December 2023 - 06:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC
Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman

Since all eyes will be on the Carling Knockout final between Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm), we identify three interesting matchups that are likely to determine the outcome of this decider.

Iqraam Rayners v Pogiso Sanoka 

Since returning to Stellies from SuperSport United in January, Rayners has been in good form. Rayners blistering pace makes him a handful for many defenders in the division. In fact,  Stellies style of play is built around Rayners pace as hes their main outlet. On the other hand, Sanoka is not the fastest of defenders but his tactical awareness is one of the reasons hes hardly been beaten in 1v1 situations. Sanokas aerial strength also gives him an edge whenever the opponents try to play long balls into Galaxys box.

Mlungisi Mbunjana v Genino Palace

Mbunjanas stamina has helped Galaxy a great deal this season when his teammates get fatigued midway through games amid their congested fixture programme. The Galaxy skipper has the heart of a lion and never backs down on any challenge. Palace is a good passer of the ball and his ability to spray long balls forward and launch transitions have been key in Stellies purple patch. Mbunjana is more of a hard worker, while Palace is one of those few defensive midfielders who are good on the ball and have football brains.

Lehlogonolo Mojela v Olivier Touré

The battle between Mojela and Touré is likely to be more or less the same as that of Rayners and Sanoka. Why? Because Mojela is speedy, while Touré is a bit sluggish but very good in reading the game. The Ivorian defender is also physically strong. Mojela isn’t just pacy but hes skilful as well and has beaten a lot of defenders in 1v1 situations. Touré is also a plus for Stellies in offensive set-plays, having scored a few goals from dead ball situations already this term.

Knockout final proof that there’s no small team – Jele

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele, who's one of the Carling Knockout ambassadors, believes Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy playing the final is ...
Sport
9 hours ago

TS Galaxy's Nurkovic relishes prospect of his first trophy in SA

The possibility of winning his first trophy in the Premier Soccer League excites TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic, but he will not be putting himself ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Mbunjana banks on Galaxy’s old guard to see off Stellies in Carling final

With TS Galaxy boasting a number of players who have played in cup finals before, midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana hopes their experience will give them ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill