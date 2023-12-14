Since all eyes will be on the Carling Knockout final between Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm), we identify three interesting matchups that are likely to determine the outcome of this decider.
Iqraam Rayners v Pogiso Sanoka
Since returning to Stellies from SuperSport United in January, Rayners has been in good form. Rayners’ blistering pace makes him a handful for many defenders in the division. In fact, Stellies’ style of play is built around Rayners’ pace as he’s their main outlet. On the other hand, Sanoka is not the fastest of defenders but his tactical awareness is one of the reasons he’s hardly been beaten in 1v1 situations. Sanoka’s aerial strength also gives him an edge whenever the opponents try to play long balls into Galaxy’s box.
Mlungisi Mbunjana v Genino Palace
Mbunjana’s stamina has helped Galaxy a great deal this season when his teammates get fatigued midway through games amid their congested fixture programme. The Galaxy skipper has the heart of a lion and never backs down on any challenge. Palace is a good passer of the ball and his ability to spray long balls forward and launch transitions have been key in Stellies’ purple patch. Mbunjana is more of a hard worker, while Palace is one of those few defensive midfielders who are good on the ball and have football brains.
Lehlogonolo Mojela v Olivier Touré
The battle between Mojela and Touré is likely to be more or less the same as that of Rayners and Sanoka. Why? Because Mojela is speedy, while Touré is a bit sluggish but very good in reading the game. The Ivorian defender is also physically strong. Mojela isn’t just pacy but he’s skilful as well and has beaten a lot of defenders in 1v1 situations. Touré is also a plus for Stellies in offensive set-plays, having scored a few goals from dead ball situations already this term.
Knockout final: Key battles
Rayners will have to be sharper to evade tough Sanoka
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
