Franco confident 'committed' Usuthu will beat Sekhukhune

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco is not concerned by the three successive defeats his side suffered ahead of their DStv Premiership fixture against Sekhukhune United at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Usuthu lost to Stellenbosch, TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns. But Franco feels all those matches his side didn’t deserve to lose, pointing fingers at officials, especially against the Rockets and Masandawana.
The Spaniard said referees decided the outcome of those matches and if it wasn’t for that, his side would have probably won those games.
“Yeah, we are losing the games on paper and the report from the referees after the game, but I don’t feel like we are losing because this is not a reality,” Franco told the media.
“Against Sundowns, for me, I said, we didn’t lose the game, but someone decided that we should lose. And against Galaxy in the semifinal [Carling Knockout], same situation. So, there are things that we cannot control.
“Against Stellenbosch, yes, they beat us. They are in good form and I think we were superior to them in most phases of the game.
“So, we didn’t deserve to lose all of them with the factors that we cannot control because of the referees, but I can’t be worried about things I can’t control. We should be in the final and have more points than what we have.”
Franco is also pleased with the commitment his side has been showing recently and that if they can dish the same tonight against Babina Noko, there is no doubt that they can’t win the game.
“If there is something we cannot complain about is the commitment and the professionalism of the players as they want to get better and better every single day, that’s why we are improving so much as a team,” he said.
“Most of the previous games, we have been playing well and football has not been fair to us. We deserve to have more points than the ones we have and I think the position doesn’t reflect the way we are doing.
“I believe this team right now could be in fifth position of the league and from there, we need to be quiet and know the process as we are doing a fantastic job.
“We have a very important game against a very good team representing SA in international competitions.”
Franco confident 'committed' Usuthu will beat Sekhukhune
AmaZulu aim to end run of three losses in a row
Image: BackpagePix/©Gerhard Duraan
