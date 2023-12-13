Bucs have brought the best out of me, says Makaringe

Midfielder Fortune Makaringe has argued that he’s played his best football at his current club, Orlando Pirates, amid suggestions that he’s regressed from the player he was at Maritzburg United.
Makaringe, who hasn’t really commanded a regular berth in the Pirates starting XI since joining from Maritzburg United in July 2019, was deployed at an unfamiliar right-back position in Pirates’ last three outings, where he managed to rack up ninety minutes in all of them.
All in all, Makaringe has started 68 of the 102 league games he’s played for Pirates since his arrival in July 2019, scoring six goals in the process. At the Team of Choice, Makaringe managed to start 64 of the 69 league games he played there, scoring five times. Makaringe had joined Maritzburg from Moroka Swallows’ development team in January 2015.
“For one to think that [Makaringe has regressed] it means they haven’t been watching Orlando Pirates with a critical eye. The Fortune who plays for Orlando Pirates has been doing well season in, season out,” Makaringe said.
“I’ve grown a lot in terms of my game. I’ve had the best times of my football career here at Pirates more than at Maritzburg. I am living my dream here.”
Makaringe, who expected to continue playing at right-back when Pirates take on off-form Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership tie at Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday, also weighed in on his new role at right-back in the absence of injured usual suspects Thabiso Monyane and Bandile Shandu.
“A very interesting role indeed. Well, for me it’s just playing football and playing for the team that’s important. I’ll be honest with you when my employer employed me, they didn’t tell me I was coming to play a certain position. They employed an employee who was going to be ready to work in the team, so for me playing in that right-back position it’s not unfamiliar,” Makaringe stated.
“We’ve prepared for a long time ago and I’ve always been prepared to play anywhere so it was just me coming in and playing.”
Bucs have brought the best out of me, says Makaringe
Midfielder shoots downs claims he's regressed at Pirates
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
