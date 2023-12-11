Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao says she expects feedback from the PSL to hear if they are able to conclude the league programme before Christmas.
With Bafana Bafana aiming to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast from January, coach Hugo Broos wanted players to have some rest, but the PSL has scheduled the fixtures until December 31 and the players are set to report for camp on January 4 in Stellenbosch.
Speaking to the media after the Safa NEC meeting on Saturday at Safa House, Monyepao said she had already spoken to PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala and was waiting for a response.
“There was no deadline given, however, I have given myself until Monday to follow up with the PSL acting CEO just to gauge how far they are in terms of their discussions,” Monyepao said.
“The coach [Broos] is on my case everyday asking if there is a response from the PSL because he wants to know what he will be working with come January. He wants to know if he will be working with fatigued or fresher players.”
Monyepao added that the league did promise to look at this matter, but it did not clarify when it would resolve it.
“We have asked the PSL to look at the calendar because some teams are playing until December 30,” she said.
“We have reached out to the PSL requesting if it can’t look at it in line with the coach’s desires to finish the league on December 23 to allow for the players to recover.
“We want to have a fresher squad when the team reports for camp. I have received correspondence from the PSL to say she is engaging the executive committee and they will revert to us.”
Safa awaits PSL over early wrap up of season
Broos wants players fresh for Afcon preparations
Image: Veli Nhlapo
