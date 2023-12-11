×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Safa awaits PSL over early wrap up of season

Broos wants players fresh for Afcon preparations

11 December 2023 - 06:27
Neville Khoza Journalist
SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao at SAFA House, Johannesburg
SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao at SAFA House, Johannesburg
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao says she expects feedback from the PSL to hear if they are able to conclude the league programme before Christmas.

With Bafana Bafana aiming to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast from January, coach Hugo Broos wanted players to have some rest, but the PSL has scheduled the fixtures until December 31 and the players are set to report for camp on January 4 in Stellenbosch.

Speaking to the media after the Safa NEC meeting on Saturday at Safa House, Monyepao said she had already spoken to PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala and was waiting for a response.

“There was no deadline given, however, I have given myself until Monday to follow up with the PSL acting CEO just to gauge how far they are in terms of their discussions,” Monyepao said.

“The coach [Broos] is on my case everyday asking if there is a response from the PSL because he wants to know what he will be working with come January. He wants to know if he will be working with fatigued or fresher players.”

Monyepao added that the league did promise to look at this matter, but it did not clarify when it would resolve it.

“We have asked the PSL to look at the calendar because some teams are playing until December 30,” she said.

“We have reached out to the PSL requesting if it can’t look at it in line with the coach’s desires to finish the league on December 23 to allow for the players to recover.

“We want to have a fresher squad when the team reports for camp. I have received correspondence from the PSL to say she is engaging the executive committee and they will revert to us.”

No bonus deal between Safa and Bafana players with just over a month to Afcon

With just over a month before the start of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast, there is no bonus deal between the South ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ellis rectifies Banyana’s ‘schoolboy errors’ ahead of return leg qualifier

Ahead of Banyana Banyana Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier return leg against Burkina Faso at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday (3pm), coach ...
Sport
1 week ago

NKARENG MATSHE | Paranoid Safa probably want a puppet as presidential candidate

The heavy handedness response of the SA Football Association to reports that Lucas Radebe may be interested in running for that organisation’s ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill