Royal AM compounded Richards Bay’s relegation troubles and dug themselves out of the axe debate momentarily with a 3-2 win on a drizzling afternoon at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.
It was Bay’s eighth league defeat of the season as they remain second from bottom on the standings.
Royal drew first blood as early as the fifth minute via Mxolisi Macuphu, who finished off a well-worked move that started with him winning the ball in the midfield. Menzi Masuku teed-up Macuphu to break the deadlock. The lanky striker opened his body well and picked the spot to beat the visitors’ shot-stopper Jackson Mabokgwane.
Royal doubled their lead two minutes later via Thabo Matlaba, who beat Mabokgwane at the near post after he was brilliantly teed-up by Macuphu. He then made it 3-0 just four minutes after the half-hour mark with a fantastic volley from a nice cross by Siphesihle Msomi.
Thwihli Thwahla looked to be cruising nicely until Matlaba netted an own goal in the 36th minute. The hosts started to panic and they paid for that as Bay scored the second goal on the stroke of halftime, courtesy of Sanele Barns, who outmuscled Royal center backs Ayanda Jiyane and Samuel Mangayi before beating keeper Hugo Nyame.
In the second stanza, both teams were not as adventurous as they were in the first half. In fact, apart from Thulani Gumede’s nasty injury after he was unintentionally kicked in the face by Sibusiso Magaqa, there wasn’t really any major thing to write home about in the second period.
Royal AM add to Bay’s woes in thriller
KZN relegation derby sees five goals in first half
Image: Ndu Ngcobo/BackpagePix
