Manchester City get back to winning against Luton, Everton down Chelsea

“We knew we had to keep calm today and buzzing to get back to winning ways,” Grealish told Sky Sports.

“I think a lot of people like to talk about City and go on like it's a big crisis; in reality we've played very good teams — Spurs who've been unbelievable, Liverpool who are top, Chelsea and Villa away, who've got one of the best records in Europe.”

City arrived at Luton reeling from three draws and a midweek defeat by Aston Villa that saw last season's treble winners plummet to fourth having topped the standings a month ago.

A lengthy loss of Haaland, who has what manager Pep Guardiola called a “stress reaction” in his foot, could be devastating for City's bid to retain their title.

For much of Sunday's match, Luton, whose rags-to-riches story saw them climb from non-league football to the Premier League in nine years, appeared poised to inflict more misery on the Manchester giants.