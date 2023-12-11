Pressure is mounting on Golden Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza after a poor run of results that saw them lose five successive matches across all competitions.
Arrows lost 0-2 to Chippa United on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. They have now dropped to seventh on the log table as goals from Ronaldo Maarman and Craig Martin saw the Chilli Boys walk away with all three points.
Khenyeza put the blame for the defeat on referee Thando Ndzanzeka.
“You could see Chippa wanted to get something. But without taking anything away from them, I think before they scored, we were supposed to get a penalty and this is the same referee who did the same thing when we played Maritzburg United last season.
“We lost 1-0 and we were supposed to get a penalty, but he gave us an indirect free kick. We watched the replay. We had a clear penalty that he was supposed to give us before giving Chippa a free kick, the one they scored.
“Now we had to chase the game. It has been a problem to concede in the first half, but well done to Chippa. We need to try and see where we can help the situation.”
Khenyeza also feels their inexperienced players are feeling the pressure of playing in the Premiership. “The players are inexperienced, but that’s not an excuse,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chippa coach Morgan Mammila was pleased with the result.
“This team is well prepared. It is not by fluke that we only lost four matches this time,” Mammila said.
“With quality players, you could see most of the senior players were not in the field. It tells you that there is quality in this team. I’m proud of the team and the effort they put in.”
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch ended Cape Town City’s brilliant run when they beat them 1-0 in the Cape derby on Friday at Danie Craven Stadium.
Khenyeza blames loss to Chilli Boys on referee
Arrows suffer five defeats in a row but Mammila pleased
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
