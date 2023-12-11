Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson appears to be cautious about hyping his side after managing their second successive victory by beating Polokwane City 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend.
Pule Mmodi netted the game’s solitary goal to ensure Chiefs bagged maximum points. Chiefs had only won two successive league games back in August when they beat AmaZulu and Stellenbosch. They beat Moroka Swallows 1-0 before going to Polokwane to outwit Rise and Shine.
Johnson doesn’t want to make a big deal out of racking up two wins on the trot, saying only if they win 15 games then the hype would be appropriate. “I think we are just doing a good job. When it’s 15 wins then we can talk,” Johnson said.
Chiefs have garnered six wins from 14 Premiership fixtures, with six defeats and two draws.
Johnson also spoke about striker Ranga Chivaviro sulking after he was substituted by Jasond Gonzalez in the 67th minute.
“I have to go back and make sure his head is clean because you know what strikers are like. Strikers are like goalkeepers, they are mad. Sometimes they are mad they want to score goals because that’s what fuels their football body. And yes I think he should have scored one, he had a nice chance, he made it himself, and he put it on his left foot,” Johnson said of Chivaviro.
“I thought if he was just a little calmer, the right side of the goal was open – but he took a snapshot. If he just pushed it in it would have been a goal. But it was not to be today and, yes, he does come from an area where he scored I think 12 or 13 goals in a season.”
Johnson would prefer 15 wins, not two
Chiefs coach calls for calls after another victory
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
