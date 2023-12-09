They are lagging behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by a whopping 11 points on the DStv Premiership standings and Orlando Pirates captain Tapelo Xoki admits they have fallen short of expectations.
The Brazilians have set an early season pace with 30 points from their 10 matches for a commendable 100% record, being the only team in the league yet to draw or lose.
Pirates go into this weekend’s league clash against stubborn TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night having played two matches more than Sundowns.
Xoki said even though Sundowns are impressive, Pirates' focus is improving with every game and there is still a lot of football to be played.
“We know where we are in terms of progress and processes,” said Xoki.
Pirates captain Xoki admits they have fallen short but happy with progress
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“Yes, we have fallen short in some instances but we know where we are at the moment and the most important thing is to believe in our processes. Also of importance for us, we must continue doing things that we do well.
“We will improve where we need to improve, we will not really be thinking about the season so far. The most important thing is that we have to play TS Galaxy on Saturday and we have to give our best in that game.”
Xoki is captaining Pirates in the absence of injured Innocent Maela and he is happy to contribute.
“I am privileged enough to be among the group of players that are leaders, Innocent Maela has led the club very well and we still follow his lead. I am just privileged to be one of the guys who are there to assist whenever he is not available.
“We have guys like Richard Ofori and there are a lot of other guys who are leading, I don’t really pinch myself. As I said before, I don’t really look at it now as me in a situation of leading the club.
“It is not about me but the team, the responsibilities that are installed in me to help the team. I have to make sure that everyone understands their role, help each other whenever we can.”
