Sparks set to fly in Cape derby of on-form sides

If the two sides’ current form is anything to go by, Friday’s Cape derby between Stellenbosch and Cape Town City will be an exhilarating affair at Danie Craven Stadium (7.30pm).
Both Stellies and City are currently in breathtaking runs. Stellies just booked their slot in the Carling Knockout final, their first ever, by thumping Richards Bay 3-0 in Durban on Saturday to set-up a date with TS Galaxy. On the other hand, City have won all their last six league games for the first time in their history.
Stellies are also unbeaten in their last five league fixtures with four wins and a draw, scoring an impressive nine goals while conceding once during this five-game purple patch. This is why City coach Eric Tinkler and his defender Keanu Cupido have sounded fazed by the threat Stellenbosch pose, albeit they bank on their own high morale.
“We’ve got a Cape derby against Stellenbosch coming up on Friday. Our record against them hasn’t been that brilliant over the past couple of seasons [from eight meetings, Stellies have beaten them five times, while they won just two and managed a single draw]. Obviously we are looking to change that,” Tinkler said.
“We are coming off the back of some very, very good wins and good performances but they themselves have their tails up. They managed to get into the Carling Knockout final. Derbies are never easy but we head into this game with belief and confidence that we can win.”
Cupido reckons this derby will prove their toughest test amid their run of six wins on the trot. The City centre-back expects the game to be physical and full of running, underlining they were ready.
“We know that this will be one of our toughest games since we started winning. We know Stellenbosch are in high spirits now...they are in the cup final now, so they have more confidence but we are ready for the battle.
"It’s never easy going to Stellenbosch. We know it’s going to be a physical game, a hard-running game,” Cupido said.
Sparks set to fly in Cape derby of on-form sides
Tinkler, Cupido unfazed about coming up against Stellies
Image: BackpagePix/Ryan Wilkisky
