Rwanda topple Bafana on greasy surface

Ranked 140th by Fifa, Rwanda gave Bafana Bafana a rude awakening when they stunned them 2-0 on a waterlogged artificial ground of Huye Stadium in Butare on Tuesday.
The outcome saw Rwanda dethrone Bafana at the summit of the Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, also ending SA’s 12-game unbeaten streak. As coach Hugo Broos had warned before the game that it’d be difficult for them to play beautiful football on a “poorly-maintained” artificial surface, weather conditions made things even worse as the synthetic grass was also waterlogged and practically unplayable.
Bafana absolutely battled to cope with these conditions, heading into halftime two goals behind after defensive mistakes by Nkosinathi Sibisi and Khuliso Mudau led to Rwanda’s goals. The goals were scored by Innocent Nshuti in the 12th minute and Gilbert Mugisha 10 minutes later.
Sibisi allowed the ball to bounce, enabling Nshuti get ahead of him to beat the hapless Ronwen Williams. Mudau was dispossessed inside the box by Mugisha as he was waiting for Williams to come and collect the ball.
What also didn’t help Bafana is that, despite seeing that playing their normal game of interplays and combinations in small spaces, they still persisted with that even when the waterlogged pitch made it possible for them. Bafana, particularly Siyanda Xulu, misplaced a lot of passes. To say SA had a horrendous first half would be an understatement.
Bafana’s game improved a bit in the second half mainly because the pitch was now a bit drier but the Wasps had already brought in a few defensive players to close shop. Themba Zwane ballooned SA’s best chance of the game in the 77th minute.
Broos made two changes to the starting XI that beat Benin 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in what was their opening game of these World Cup qualifiers. Ruled out by an injury that saw him being substituted in Durban, Mothobi Mvala was replaced by Sibisi in the starting line-up, who also replaced him against Benin.
Mihlali Mayambela also spearheaded the attack, replacing Evidence Makgopa who’d started in Durban before being changed because of a foot injury in the 52nd minute against Benin. All in all, Bafana lacked character and sense of urgency.
Rwanda topple Bafana on greasy surface
World Cup dream suffers setback after two defensive errors
Image: Julius Ntare/BackpagePix
