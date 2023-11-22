×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Rwanda topple Bafana on greasy surface

World Cup dream suffers setback after two defensive errors

22 November 2023 - 07:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Themba Zwane of South Africa challenged by Thierry Manzi of Rwanda during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Rwanda and South Africa on Tuesday
Themba Zwane of South Africa challenged by Thierry Manzi of Rwanda during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Rwanda and South Africa on Tuesday
Image: Julius Ntare/BackpagePix

Ranked 140th by Fifa, Rwanda gave Bafana Bafana a rude awakening when they stunned them 2-0 on a waterlogged artificial ground of Huye Stadium in Butare on Tuesday.

The outcome saw Rwanda dethrone Bafana at the summit of the Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, also ending SA’s 12-game unbeaten streak.  As coach Hugo Broos had warned before the game that it’d be difficult for them to play beautiful football on a “poorly-maintained” artificial surface, weather conditions made things even worse as the synthetic grass was also waterlogged and practically unplayable.

Bafana absolutely battled to cope with these conditions, heading into halftime two goals behind after defensive mistakes by Nkosinathi Sibisi and Khuliso Mudau led to Rwanda’s goals. The goals were scored by Innocent Nshuti in the 12th minute and Gilbert Mugisha 10 minutes later.

Sibisi allowed the ball to bounce, enabling Nshuti get ahead of him to beat the hapless Ronwen Williams. Mudau was dispossessed inside the box by Mugisha as he was waiting for Williams to come and collect the ball.

What also didn’t help Bafana is that, despite seeing that playing their normal game of interplays and combinations in small spaces, they still persisted with that even when the waterlogged pitch made it possible for them. Bafana, particularly Siyanda Xulu, misplaced a lot of passes. To say SA had a horrendous first half would be an understatement.

Bafana’s game improved a bit in the second half mainly because the pitch was now a bit drier but the Wasps had already brought in a few defensive players to close shop. Themba Zwane ballooned SA’s best chance of the game in the 77th minute.

Broos made two changes to the starting XI that beat Benin 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in what was their opening game of these World Cup qualifiers. Ruled out by an injury that saw him being substituted in Durban, Mothobi Mvala was replaced by Sibisi in the starting line-up, who also replaced him against Benin.

Mihlali Mayambela also spearheaded the attack, replacing Evidence Makgopa who’d started in Durban before being changed because of a foot injury in the 52nd minute against Benin. All in all, Bafana lacked character and sense of urgency.

Zwane takes demotion on the chin

Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane has insisted he harbours no grudges against anyone after his demotion to the junior ranks.
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns' players are not carrying Bafana – Broos

While many continue to argue that without Mamelodi Sundowns players, Bafana Bafana wouldn’t be in the good form they are currently in, coach Hugo ...
Sport
2 days ago

Offer to join Pirates came as complete surprise, says Otladisa

Orlando Pirates winger Katlego Otladisa has revealed that after an unsuccessful stint with Mamelodi Sundowns he never expected that he’d get an ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct