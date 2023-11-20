Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane has insisted he harbours no grudges against anyone after his demotion to the junior ranks.
Zwane, who coached Chiefs for one season (the 2022/23), was removed from the senior team last month when the club sacked coach Molefi Ntseki whom he served as his deputy.
“It was just unfortunate the way certain things were happening and I wouldn’t want to dwell on that. I am one person that doesn’t hold grudges,” Zwane said on the sidelines of the event to celebrate the club’s founder Kaizer Motaung after being inducted in the South African Hall of Fame at FNB Stadium last Thursday.
“I also don’t live in the past...the past is the past now. I am thinking about what’s the next possible move that can be positive, that can make me a better person, that can make me add value wherever I am.”
As Chiefs haven’t yet specified Zwane’s role in the youth set-up, the club’s legend didn’t want to reveal his exact duties, reiterating it was the club’s position to do that. Zwane coached the side’s reserve team before, where he worked with players such as Njabulo Blom, Siyabonga Ngezana and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo among others.
Vela Khumalo currently coaches Chiefs reserves.
“I will always leave these types of discussions to the team. Why do I leave it to them? I am an employee of Kaizer Chiefs and they will make an announcement when the time is right, but I am still part and parcel of the team,” Zwane said.
Zwane takes demotion on the chin
Club yet to reveal his exact role
Image: Veli Nhlapo
