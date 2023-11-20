New Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema is planning to hit the ground running with the club.
Seema was unveiled as Babina Noko coach on Monday replacing Brandon Truter, who parted ways with the club recently.
Seema also shocked many when he resigned as a Polokwane City coach despite a promising start where he guided Rise and Shine to six place in the DStv Premiership table.
He didn’t stay long without a job after he was unveiled on Monday afternoon and said he can’t wait to get started.
“There is obviously a lot ahead of us and therefore I have to hit the ground running,” Seema told the club media department.
“I don’t want to make any promises except to offer my work ethic and dedication to the club and its supporters.”
Seema, 43, joins Babina Noko who are 11th on the log table with 14 points and will have his work cut out to move the club up as he will have to also focus on the CAF Confederation Cup.
He also thanked Sekhukhune chairman Simon Malatji for the trust he had in him.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the chairman Simon Malatji for having afforded me an opportunity to lead the team,” he said.
“I’m most appreciative of how the negotiations between my management team and the club were handled in a respectable and candid manner.”
Babina Noko also confirmed that McDonald Makhubedu returns to his position as an assistant coach. Makhubedu was in charge during their 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates and a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United before the ongoing Fifa break.
Seema’s first match in charge will be against RSB Berkane in the Confederation Cup group phase match away on Sunday at 9pm.
New Sekhukhune coach Seema eager and ready for action
Makhubedu returns to his position as an assistant coach
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
