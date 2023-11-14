After AFL, now we go for Champions League, says Zwane

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane wants their African Football League (AFL) success to inspire them to also win the CAF Champions League.
The Champions League is one trophy that has eluded Sundowns since they last won in 2016 and after they won the inaugural AFL title on Sunday after beating Wydad Casablanca 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to win 3-2 on aggregate, Zwane hopes this will boost them.
Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba scored on either side of the half as Masandawana overturned the 2-1 defeat they suffered in the first leg in Casablanca.
The Brazilians are in Group A of the Champions League with TP Mazembe [DR Congo], Pyramids [Egypt] and Nouadhibou [Mauritania] and will start the group stages against Nouadhibou on November 24 at home.
“Obviously, winning this trophy is a boost for us to go for the Champions League and now we know that in this cup the standard is the same,” Zwane told the media after the match.
“In the Champions League, you will meet the same teams. We know now that going forward, we just need to step up and continue to improve. Hard work in the team has helped us improve, hence we won this title.”
Zwane has won almost everything with Masandawana, including the CAF Super Cup and the Champions League in the past.
He and goalkeeper Denis Onyango are the last remaining players who won the Champions League with Sundowns seven years ago.
And he wants to taste that feeling again and also win something with Bafana Bafana.
“I want to win the Champions League again and obviously win something with the national team. The Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) is coming. If I can get that one, I would be happy,” he said.
“I want to win the Champions League and the league again. That’s our culture.”
Zwane, 34, also thanked the supporters who packed the Loftus Versfeld venue for pushing them and winning the title.
“It is always good to have our supporters come in numbers and we know they always push us. When they sing, they give us that vibe to push ourselves and try to win the game.”
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
