Richards Bay did themselves a huge favour in the relegation battle by beating Cape Town Spurs 1-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium yesterday.
Spurs’ Therlo Moosa missed a penalty that would’ve levelled matters in stoppage time.
Having been on the pitch for 13 minutes after replacing injured Abel Mabaso a minute before the hour mark, Thato Motlhamme, the son of Orlando Pirates legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi, netted the all-important goal for the Natal Rich Boys.
It was Spurs’ 10th league defeat of the season. Motlhamme beat Spurs goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom with a nicely curled effort from outside the box.
Yesterday’s result meant that the gap between 15th-placed Bay and bottom-placed Urban Warriors is now six points.
The game, especially the first half, was an absolute snore-fest as both teams struggled with combinations. Neither side managed to string passes together. The first stanza was also a bit physical, causing a number of stoppages as players needed frequent medical attention. The interruptions also played a huge role in the game losing the flow and rhythm.
The best chance of the game fell to Bay skipper Siphiwe Mcineka who rose high to head home a Sanele Barn’s cross only for Ramsbottom to make an outrageous one-handed save in the 23rd minute.
Three minutes later, Spurs had their own chance when Luvuyo Phewa whipped in a brilliant cross that located the side’s leading-scorer Moosa, who couldn’t put enough power behind the ball, allowing Bay keeper Jackson Mabokgwane to make an easy save.
Elsewhere, Augustine Kwem’s late hat-trick saw a grieving AmaZulu side come from a goal down to beat local rivals Golden Arrows 3-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Gladwin Shitolo had put Arrows ahead in the 17th minute.
Richards Bay claim key win over drop rivals Spurs
Kwem’s hat-trick sinks Arrows in KZN derby
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
