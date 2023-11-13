Franco lauds his players after 'toughest' win over Arrows

AmaZulu mentor Pablo Franco dedicated Sundays come-from-behind 3-1 victory over provincial rivals, Golden Arrows, to their fallen hero Bonginkosi Ntuli, lauding his troops' character to grind this kind of a result a few days after losing a teammate.
Ntuli, 32, was laid to rest at his parental home in Cato Ridge, between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, last Thursday after losing a battle with what AmaZulu described as an "aggressive form of cancer'' last Sunday.
After replacing Ethan Brooks in the 71st minute, Augustine Kwem scored a 12-minute hat-trick to make sure Usuthu bagged maximum points at Mpumalanga Stadium. Arrows had scored first, via Gladwin Shitolo, in the 17th minute.
"What happened this week was the toughest thing you can ever imagine, seeing players sending off their teammate. What we achieved today was for Bongi Ntuli. The only thing I think of right now is this guy [Ntuli],'' Franco said.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
"We achieved a great result under really difficult circumstances. The character of this team is amazing... they [AmaZulu players] fought very hard for the badge and for their teammate [Ntuli]. It's just unbelievable how this team fights. I don't know where these guys [his troops] got the energy from today, maybe it [the energy] is from heaven.''
It was Arrows' third defeat on the trot across all competitions, having lost to Royal AM (1-0) in the league and the same AmaZulu (3-0) in the Carling Knockout last eight in the previous two games. Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza felt they lost the game through their own mistakes, saying they should have made it 2-0 before AmaZulu even leveled matters.
"One mistake changed the game. We were supposed to punish them before they even equalised. We lost the game through our own mistakes, to be honest. Had we scored a second goal to make it 2-0, I don't think AmaZulu would have had that belief to say, 'we can come back'...we should have just buried the game,'' Khenyeza explained.
