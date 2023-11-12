Johnson convinced Chiefs played well despite derby defeat

Even though they chased shadows for the better part of the game, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson wasn't disappointed with how his team played in their defeat to bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
"The team played a lot better than I expected today [on Saturday]. There were moments where I thought if Chiefs had the calmness that I think comes with the brand of Kaizer Chiefs in the last third, maybe we could have ended up with a draw or win,'' Johnson said.
In truth, however, Chiefs had two headed efforts by Edson Castillo as their only efforts at goal, a sign of their barrenness even though their coach believed otherwise.
Johnson wants to use the Fifa break to fine tune his players' mental strength. Chiefs' next game is only on November 26, away to Swallows in the league.
"We go into the Fifa break and probably have to do a lot of work on our players. If you play for Chiefs, it is a mental game,'' Johnson said.
"[At Chiefs] they employ you for your technical quality, but you have to be mentally at another level. And we have to get them [the players] to that level whereby in some moments, when we have an opportunity to get a goal, we do it correctly."
Evidence Makgopa scored the game's solitary goal. Chiefs had won all the previous five league Soweto derbies. It was also Chiefs' 14th league defeat in 2023, the most they've lost in a single calendar year in PSL history.
Johnson sprung a surprise when he started Zitha Kwinika ahead of usual suspect Reeve Frosler at right back on Saturday. Amakhosi's interim mentor has since reasoned why Kwinika got the nod ahead of Frosler in the Soweto derby.
"It [starting Kwinika ahead of Frosler] was just tactics. In some seconds we knew that [Deon] Hotto would come and when the game went on, Hotto didn’t come. I think if you look at the first half and the second half Hotto's impact became very little with Zitha on the pitch,'' Johnson explained.
"We put Frosler back in so that we could get something more up front, I think by then it was a little bit too late. But when Hotto and Zitha were on the field, Hotto didn’t go forward as much as he does with other teams."
Johnson convinced Chiefs played well despite derby defeat
Amakhosi coach wants to use Fifa break to for mental strength
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Even though they chased shadows for the better part of the game, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson wasn't disappointed with how his team played in their defeat to bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
"The team played a lot better than I expected today [on Saturday]. There were moments where I thought if Chiefs had the calmness that I think comes with the brand of Kaizer Chiefs in the last third, maybe we could have ended up with a draw or win,'' Johnson said.
In truth, however, Chiefs had two headed efforts by Edson Castillo as their only efforts at goal, a sign of their barrenness even though their coach believed otherwise.
Johnson wants to use the Fifa break to fine tune his players' mental strength. Chiefs' next game is only on November 26, away to Swallows in the league.
"We go into the Fifa break and probably have to do a lot of work on our players. If you play for Chiefs, it is a mental game,'' Johnson said.
"[At Chiefs] they employ you for your technical quality, but you have to be mentally at another level. And we have to get them [the players] to that level whereby in some moments, when we have an opportunity to get a goal, we do it correctly."
Evidence Makgopa scored the game's solitary goal. Chiefs had won all the previous five league Soweto derbies. It was also Chiefs' 14th league defeat in 2023, the most they've lost in a single calendar year in PSL history.
Johnson sprung a surprise when he started Zitha Kwinika ahead of usual suspect Reeve Frosler at right back on Saturday. Amakhosi's interim mentor has since reasoned why Kwinika got the nod ahead of Frosler in the Soweto derby.
"It [starting Kwinika ahead of Frosler] was just tactics. In some seconds we knew that [Deon] Hotto would come and when the game went on, Hotto didn’t come. I think if you look at the first half and the second half Hotto's impact became very little with Zitha on the pitch,'' Johnson explained.
"We put Frosler back in so that we could get something more up front, I think by then it was a little bit too late. But when Hotto and Zitha were on the field, Hotto didn’t go forward as much as he does with other teams."
Bucs end Amakhosi dominance with 1-0 win in Soweto derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos