Poor finishing gives AmaTuks coach headache

University of Pretoria coach Tlisani Motaung has highlighted scoring goals as an area they are focusing on to get it right.
Motaung feels they are not scoring enough goals in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, which is resulting in them not winning matches.
In 11 matches they have played this season, AmaTuks have only managed three wins and scored twice in their last five matches, while they netted six so far.
Ahead of their match against Platinum Rovers at Tuks Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm), Motaung said they had been working hard to make sure they convert the chances they were creating.
“That’s what we are trying to do with the issue of scoring goals. We are creating a lot of chances and we are not converting them,” Motaung told Sowetan yesterday.
“Once we get that right, I think we will start winning more matches. Defensively, we are fine as we have conceded seven goals. We are second [after Hungry Lions, who conceded six].
“So, I would not say it is a struggle. We lost our opening game, drew second and we won our third match of the season. We are happy with what we have achieved and as I said, we only need to start scoring goals.”
AmaTuks are ninth on the log table, eight points behind leaders Orbit College, but Motaung said they could still challenge for the title if they started scoring and winning matches.
“We can still compete. If we can fix our issues of scoring, we will be fine,” he said. “We have assembled a good team capable of competing for the title and it is still early in the season.”
AmaTuks head into the match without a win in their last four matches, while Rovers beat Black Leopards 1-0 in their previous game.
“It’s not going to be easy. I watched their game against Leopards and will want to win and move from the relegation zone. That win will give them confidence, but we will prepare well for this game to make sure we win.”
Fixtures
All matches start at 3.30pm
Friday: JDR v Casric, Soshanguve Giant; La Masia v Maritzburg, Isak Steyl
Saturday: Orbit v Baroka, Olympia Park; Lions v Magesi, Windhoek Park; Gallants v Callies, Isak Steyl; Leopards v Venda, Thohoyandou
Sunday: University of PTA v Rovers, Tuks; Upington v Milford, Windhoek Park.
Poor finishing gives AmaTuks coach headache
Motaung has not lost hope on title chase
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
