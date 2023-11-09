Courtesy: BSB Productions/AmaZulu FC
Members of the football fraternity and other mourners gathered in Cliffdale in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday for the funeral of AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli.
Ntuli succumbed to cancer on Sunday at the age of 32.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | AmaZulu star Bonginkosi Ntuli's funeral service
Courtesy: BSB Productions/AmaZulu FC
Members of the football fraternity and other mourners gathered in Cliffdale in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday for the funeral of AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli.
Ntuli succumbed to cancer on Sunday at the age of 32.
TimesLIVE
AmaZulu mourn the loss of striker Bonginkosi Ntuli
Win against Arrows is morale booster after poor run, says relieved Maduka
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos