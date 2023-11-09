×

Soccer

WATCH LIVE | AmaZulu star Bonginkosi Ntuli's funeral service

By TImesLIVE - 09 November 2023 - 12:29

Courtesy: BSB Productions/AmaZulu FC

Members of the football fraternity and other mourners gathered in Cliffdale in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday for the funeral of AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli.

Ntuli succumbed to cancer on Sunday at the age of 32.

TimesLIVE

