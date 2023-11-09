Modiba confident Sundowns will lift inaugural AFL title

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba insists they won’t have revenge in mind when they host Wydad Casablanca in the African Football League (AFL) final return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3pm, but to lift the title.
Wydad, who are leading 2-1 from the first leg in Morocco, eliminated Sundowns in the Caf Champions League semifinal on away goals last season after drawing 2-2 at the same venue.
Modiba said there were lessons they took from that match and would not repeat the same mistake on Sunday.
“I don’t think it’s all about revenge. I think we have learned from our last game last season in the Champions League what we did wrong, so we don’t want to do the same thing we did when we played them,” Modiba told Sowetan yesterday.
“It is about making sure we don’t make the same mistake of last season, playing against them at home. We know very well that we can score, we can defend and I think now we have experience too.
“We know what to expect in the game, especially playing at home.”
With Sundowns having scored an away goal in the first leg, it means they only need to win 1-0 to win the final.
Modiba, 28, said the plan is to score first and make sure they don’t concede.
“We are expecting a difficult game. They are a good team. I don’t want to lie. And obviously, they are leading and for us is to try and score and not concede like we did last season in the Champions League,” he said.
“We know we have an away goal, so we just have to score and make sure we don’t concede and win the game, like I said.
“I think the positives we took is we managed to apply pressure in the second half, we controlled the game and we showed that we wanted to equalise.
“I think that’s what we can take going into the second leg, as we proved that we can play. Like I said, they are a quality side and have good players and we know each other very well.
“They are a team that has been giving us problems, especially in the continental football. I think we just have to be 100% focused on the day.”
Modiba confident Sundowns will lift inaugural AFL title
Early goal should settle nerves against Wydad, says defender
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
