Playing without fans benefits Chiefs, says Daniels

Cape Town Spurs captain Clayton Daniels is downhearted that they’ll be playing Kaizer Chiefs behind closed doors at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, narrating how the presence of Amakhosi faithful would have benefitted the Urban Warriors.
This game, kicking off at 7.30pm, will be played without spectators after Chiefs were sanctioned by the league for spectator misbehaviour in their Clayton Danielslast 16 tie against AmaZulu last month.
“It’s never nice playing behind closed doors. We are in a sports business of entertaining people. It would have been nice if the fans were going to be there. When you play big teams, there must always be people to bring the atmosphere to the game,” Daniels told Sowetan yesterday.
“I was hoping there were going to be people at the stadium because I know how Chiefs supporters are... maybe they would have put a little bit of pressure on their players.
“Now without the fans, I think the pressure will be off them, especially because they haven’t been doing well of late. If their supporters were going to be there, they were going to be under more pressure to perform for their people. This is actually better for them.”
Daniels, 39, suggested it'd be a little bit difficult to be motivated without the fans, calling for the players to bring their own enthusiasm and commitment. “It’s a big task for us to stay focused and play the way we want to play. We should try to bring our own energy and our own determination,” the Spurs skipper said.
The Urban Warriors go into this game high in morale after registering their first win of the season by beating Chiefs’ Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 last Wednesday. Daniels has urged his teammates to show the same commitment they showed against Bucs tonight, albeit admitting it will be a totally different game.
“We did really well against Pirates but obviously the Chiefs game will be a different ball game. We need to show up the same way we did against Pirates,” Daniels said.
Meanwhile, Chiefs, who lost their previous three games, will be eager to return to winning ways with the Soweto derby against Pirates coming up on Saturday at the same venue.
Fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Wednesday: Polokwane v SuperSport, Old Peter Mokaba; Chiefs v Spurs, FNB; Swallows v Galaxy, Dobsonville
Playing without fans benefits Chiefs, says Daniels
Spurs’ captain calls teammates to bring their own enthusiasm, commitment
Image: Gallo Images/Carl Fourie
