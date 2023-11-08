Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro thinks Tuesday's 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United in the league will relieve his players, insisting the victory called for huge celebrations.
Thabiso Monyane scored the solitary goal that ensured that maximum points remained at Orlando Stadium. Pirates headed into the game on the back of crashing out of the Carling Knockout at the hands of Richards Bay at the weekend.
To make matters worse, before Tuesday's win over Sekhukhune, the Sea Robbers had last won a league game in August when they beat Cape Town City 2-0 at home. Ahead of facing Babina Noko, the Sea Robbers had lost two of their last four league games with two draws as well.
"I am so happy for the boys because this is a relief for them. I am not even thinking [about] the next one [the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday] because we still have to celebrate tonight. The last days weren't easy for us even though we were conscious that we were playing good football,'' Riveiro said.
"We needed this win, we really needed it. We need to celebrate the small victories as well, not only when we win trophies. The guys are working hard to get the results, so we need to understand how difficult it is to win games."
The Spaniard also insisted on the importance of maintaining consistency. "We are here to win games. Pirates are trying to win frequently... we are trying to be consistent,'' the Pirates mentor insisted.
Against Chiefs on Saturday, Pirates will welcome back their leading scorer Zakhele Lepasa, who missed the game against Sekhukhune through suspension. The Soweto derby kicks off at 3.30pm.
Home victory eases the pressure off Pirates ahead of Soweto derby
We needed this win, we really needed it, says Riveiro
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
