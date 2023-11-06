×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Moses Mabhida to host another final as Carling Cup decider heads to Durban

07 November 2023 - 10:19
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
The Carling Knockout Cup trophy.
The Carling Knockout Cup trophy.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Moses Mabhida Stadium has been chosen to host its second final in three months.  

This after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the Durban venue during the Carling Knockout Cup semifinals draw on Thursday.  

The final of the tournament will be played on December 16. The draw also confirmed both semis will be played in Durban.  

Richards Bay FC, who knocked out Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals, will host Stellenbosch FC on December 2  

AmaZulu FC will battle for a spot in the final against TS Galaxy on December 3.  

The iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup venue hosted the MTN8 final between Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on October 8.  

The stadium rarely goes for a season without staging a decider as it has hosted the MTN8 final four times in a row.

Ramovic amazed at how PSL congested Galaxy’s fixtures

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was left dumbfounded by how the PSL congested their fixture programme ahead of their Carling Knockout quarterfinal ...
Sport
2 days ago

AmaZulu coach beats chest after win over Arrows

After their impressive 3-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal on Saturday, AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco has warned that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Barker optimistic they’ll make it past third semis

Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker hopes for third time’s charm in the Carling Knockout semifinals after failing to win their previous two ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sekhukhune aim to bounce back against struggling Pirates

Under pressure Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is eyeing Orlando Pirates’ scalp for redemption.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
Phala Phala court case