Moses Mabhida to host another final as Carling Cup decider heads to Durban

Moses Mabhida Stadium has been chosen to host its second final in three months.
This after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the Durban venue during the Carling Knockout Cup semifinals draw on Thursday.
The final of the tournament will be played on December 16. The draw also confirmed both semis will be played in Durban.
Richards Bay FC, who knocked out Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals, will host Stellenbosch FC on December 2
AmaZulu FC will battle for a spot in the final against TS Galaxy on December 3.
The iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup venue hosted the MTN8 final between Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on October 8.
The stadium rarely goes for a season without staging a decider as it has hosted the MTN8 final four times in a row.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
