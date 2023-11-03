Riveiro decries Pirates’ poor run in the league

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has insinuated that it is rather by chance that they struggle for consistency in the league, while they do wonders in cup games.
Pirates’ league woes continued on Wednesday night when they were stunned 2-1 by the league’s whipping boys Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium. Before upsetting Pirates, Spurs had lost eight consecutive DStv Premiership games.
As Riveiro has not lost a domestic cup game since joining Bucs in July last year, Pirates are hot favourites again to win another knockout tie, this time the Carling Knockout last eight, against Richards Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Bucs are now 15 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership. “What we do in the cup games is exactly the same; we don’t change the way we play or our intentions. But it’s true that we frequently find the goals to win in cup games,” Riveiro said.
However, the Sea Robbers coach admits that the league is the most important contest they should be going all out for, feeling it was still early to totally write them off. Riveiro also implied they would give their all in order to beat Bay to reach the last four of the Carling KO.
“Like I said many times before, the league is the most important competition for all of us. For a team of Pirates’ calibre, the league must be the main challenge, the main objective, the main obsession and for whatever reason, there’s never only one reason, it’s always multi-factor, we don’t find rhythm in this competition,” Riveiro stated.
“It’s still early, [and there are still] a lot of points to fight for. Now our next mission is the Carling Cup...we are going to Richards Bay on Saturday.
“We want to qualify for the semifinals and then continue with the league with two important games [against Sekhukhune and Kaizer Chiefs before the Fifa hiatus]...it’s going to happen. This team is going to find that momentum for sure.”
Evidence Makgopa scored Pirates’ consolation goal, while Lubeni Haukongo and Jarrod Moroole were on target for the Urban Warriors.
Cup games seem to be Sea Robbers’ turf
Riveiro decries Pirates’ poor run in the league
Image: Roger Sedres
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has insinuated that it is rather by chance that they struggle for consistency in the league, while they do wonders in cup games.
Pirates’ league woes continued on Wednesday night when they were stunned 2-1 by the league’s whipping boys Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium. Before upsetting Pirates, Spurs had lost eight consecutive DStv Premiership games.
As Riveiro has not lost a domestic cup game since joining Bucs in July last year, Pirates are hot favourites again to win another knockout tie, this time the Carling Knockout last eight, against Richards Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Bucs are now 15 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership. “What we do in the cup games is exactly the same; we don’t change the way we play or our intentions. But it’s true that we frequently find the goals to win in cup games,” Riveiro said.
However, the Sea Robbers coach admits that the league is the most important contest they should be going all out for, feeling it was still early to totally write them off. Riveiro also implied they would give their all in order to beat Bay to reach the last four of the Carling KO.
“Like I said many times before, the league is the most important competition for all of us. For a team of Pirates’ calibre, the league must be the main challenge, the main objective, the main obsession and for whatever reason, there’s never only one reason, it’s always multi-factor, we don’t find rhythm in this competition,” Riveiro stated.
“It’s still early, [and there are still] a lot of points to fight for. Now our next mission is the Carling Cup...we are going to Richards Bay on Saturday.
“We want to qualify for the semifinals and then continue with the league with two important games [against Sekhukhune and Kaizer Chiefs before the Fifa hiatus]...it’s going to happen. This team is going to find that momentum for sure.”
Evidence Makgopa scored Pirates’ consolation goal, while Lubeni Haukongo and Jarrod Moroole were on target for the Urban Warriors.
Connor pleased to see Spurs get monkey off their back
Hunt unperturbed about catching Downs
Webber confident of Sekhukhune’s chances of bagging Carling KO
Mokwena praises Sundowns players for semifinal win in Cairo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos