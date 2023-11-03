NKARENG MATSHE | Bafana can take a leaf from Boks’ succession planning

The bigger lessons, however, as sports minister Zizi Kodwa indicated, should be the overall administration of the Boks. I was fortunate to attend the official squad send-off function in August, where the final 33-man team was announced. It was a properly organised event where Mark Alexander, the SA Rugby boss, handed each player a green blazer with their cap number.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Of all the predictable hyperbole spewed after the Springboks’ historic World Cup triumph, the one regarding other national teams learning from our rugby national side was a standout positive.
In particular, our long-suffering Bafana Bafana should be the ones that draw more insight from the Boks.
Let me first acknowledge the unfairness Bafana suffer almost at every turn when another national team – be it Banyana Banyana or the Boks – return a modicum of success.
But what are the lessons Hugo Broos’s team can draw from the Boks? Mainly, the undying spirit the Boks displayed in the three knockout matches – all won by a single point – was a joy to behold. A lesson in never giving up landed Siya Kolisi’s team a second World Cup in a succession.
The bigger lessons, however, as sports minister Zizi Kodwa indicated, should be the overall administration of the Boks. I was fortunate to attend the official squad send-off function in August, where the final 33-man team was announced. It was a properly organised event where Mark Alexander, the SA Rugby boss, handed each player a green blazer with their cap number.
Now contrast that with the shambles that was Banyana’s departure for the World Cup in Australasia in the winter, when they couldn’t even get a proper ground to play a friendly match.
My admiration of the Boks is mainly around their succession planning. We knew before the World Cup kicked off in France that Jacques Nienaber was not returning as head coach. He had served as assistant to Rassie Erasmus in the 2019 triumph, and took over a year later to propel the Boks to their title defence.
Captain Kolisi, in one interview where he paid tribute to Nienaber, mentioned how the coach had mentored him from the age of 17. Indeed most of the Boks squad – including the technical team – have been together for many years and Kolisi added their actual ambition was always to win this year’s event, while 2019 was purely accidental.
It is no surprise that assistant coach Mzwandile Stick – who too has been in the set up for a long time – is mentioned as a probable replacement for Nienaber, whereas Erasmus has now been installed as an interim solution while a permanent one is being sought, so as not to cause too much disruption.
Meanwhile, at our beloved Bafana, the future looks very gloomy, thanks to zero succession planning. We have Broos, 71, as head coach with a mission to lead us to our first World Cup since 2002. But who’s learning the ropes from a man of such vast experience? Helman Mkhalele – who only entered the coaching arena two years ago – has been Broos’ assistant but do we really expect that he would be the main man when the Belgian leaves?
In the lead up to World Cup 2010, Safa had Pitso Mosimane as Carlos Alberto Parreira’s assistant with a vision for him to learn from him and take over. We all know how that ended up, with Mosimane subsequently proving definitively how mistaken Safa was in sacking him.
Broos has achieved the first part of his mandate by qualifying for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, but apart from Mkhalele, not too many will have honed from his well. All our junior national sides do not have permanent coaches who could align their vision to that of Broos’s. It is a circus.
As the Boks made a pit stop at FNB Stadium not far from Safa House yesterday, parading the Webb Ellis trophy, the suits in there may as well have asked for more than photo ops, because indeed they could learn so much from them.
