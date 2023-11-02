The 25-year-old midfielder now targets to pocket yet another R100,000 tomorrow, admitting money motivates him, though his will to win and passion for the beautiful game outrival it all.
“Hundred percent I am looking forward to standing a chance to win another R100,000. I mean, who wouldn’t want another R100,000? All I need to do is to work hard. Money is a motivation but the will to win motivates me even more because I love this game,” Webber stated.
Despite being arguably Babina Noko’s most consistent player thus far this season, Webber is convinced he’s nowhere near reaching his full potential. As a central midfielder Webber already boasts three goals and two assists in as many games across all competitions this season.
“I am very, very far from reaching my full potential. There’s always room for improvement. I don’t feel like I am the best in football. Football is a learning game, we are always learning and we always have new things to learn, you never know everything,” Webber said.
Galaxy could prove tricky for Limpopo side
Webber confident of Sekhukhune’s chances of bagging Carling KO
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sekhukhune United midfielder Jamie Webber rates Babina Noko’s chances of lifting the Carling Knockout trophy very highly.
Sekhukhune host TS Galaxy, who beat them 2-0 in the league on Sunday, in the competition’s quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow night (8pm).
“I am hundred percent confident that we can go all the way and win this trophy. I feel like we have a great team. I feel like we can win things. No matter which teams are still in the competition, I always feel like we have a chance,” Webber said during the side's media open-day at Johannesburg Stadium on Wednesday.
Webber, who joined Babina Noko as a free-agent at the start of the term after parting ways with SuperSport United, walked away with a R100,000 cheque after being voted as the man of the match when they beat Royal AM in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout nearly two weeks ago.
Webber aims for great things with Sekhukhune
The 25-year-old midfielder now targets to pocket yet another R100,000 tomorrow, admitting money motivates him, though his will to win and passion for the beautiful game outrival it all.
“Hundred percent I am looking forward to standing a chance to win another R100,000. I mean, who wouldn’t want another R100,000? All I need to do is to work hard. Money is a motivation but the will to win motivates me even more because I love this game,” Webber stated.
Despite being arguably Babina Noko’s most consistent player thus far this season, Webber is convinced he’s nowhere near reaching his full potential. As a central midfielder Webber already boasts three goals and two assists in as many games across all competitions this season.
“I am very, very far from reaching my full potential. There’s always room for improvement. I don’t feel like I am the best in football. Football is a learning game, we are always learning and we always have new things to learn, you never know everything,” Webber said.
SuperSport, Sekhukhune take strong positions in Confed ties
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos