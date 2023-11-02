Sekhukhune United mentor Brandon Truter has insisted he hasn’t met with the club’s hierarchy to discuss his future amid reports that he was living on borrowed time at the club.
“There was no meeting on Monday, there was absolutely no meeting... that I promise you,” Truter emphasised yesterday at Johannesburg Stadium – where they train – when Sowetan asked him about the meeting he allegedly had with the club’s management on Monday.
After losing 2-0 to TS Galaxy in the league on Sunday, reports were rife that Truter was to meet the club’s bosses on Monday as they are said to be contemplating sacking him. Sekhukhune meet Galaxy again, now in the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout, at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Truter implied he targets to win the Carling Knockout last eight clash versus Galaxy to shoot down the speculations around his future. “The pressure is there for everybody. Like every coach in the league, I want to win the next game to see things get back to normal and calm down these talks,” Truter said.
Apart from reaching the Carling Knockout last eight, Babina Noko are also in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages. However, it’s their rather unconvincing league form that has put Truter under pressure, having won just three of their 10 league games so far with five defeats and two draws.
“I am a winner and I don’t understand losing. When we do lose, it hurts me a lot and it’s the same with the players and I think the management as well. As a club we’ve achieved a lot. The club is only three seasons old,” Truter said.
“Last season we went from position 15 to the top eight and played the Nedbank Cup final. This season we are in the group stages of the Confed Cup, so the expectations go up and when your form dips like this, of course it’s football; everybody is going to speculate, especially in the PSL where the coaches get fired very quickly.”
Truter yet to meet his bosses over future
Coach aims to beat Galaxy to cut dismissal rumours
Image: Veli Nhlapo
