Soccer

Mothwa puts Chippa own goal behind him

Goalkeeper now focusing on the KZN derby

02 November 2023 - 09:18
Neville Khoza Journalist
Veli Mothwa of Amazulu FC during the match between Chippa United and AmaZulu in Gqeberha.
Image: BackpagePix

AmaZulu captain Veli Mothwa has taken responsibility for the own goal he gifted Chippa United during their 1-1 draw at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last weekend.

Usuthu looked to have done enough for three points after Mbongeni Gumedes first-half strike, before Mothwas bizarre own goal late in the second half.

The goalkeeper looked to have had the ball safe in his hands before dropping it in what appeared to have been a push by Chippa striker Elmo Kambindu, with the goal allowed to stand.

You cant say much about it because everyone saw what happened. I take that as a team captain and as a goalkeeper to say I made an error on that one, Mothwa explained to the media yesterday.

Maybe on another day, I should have just taken the ball easy but a push is a push, you wont dispute that.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has already put that behind him as hes focused on the Carling Knockout last eight against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (7pm).

Its a KZN derby and everyone is looking forward to this game, but its another game and another weekend. We just need to win and progress to the next round of the cup, he said.

Its going to be a difficult one, but at the end of the day, we need to show up.

Mothwa, 32, added why it was important for the club to go all the way and win the Carling Knockout title.

To be honest, we dont need motivation. Its a motivation itself as a cup and as a player, it is a motivation to say we need to win something at least when you retire, you have something in the bag.

We cant dispute that AmaZulu need silverware. It has been a long time since the club last won a trophy in SA, and that hunger for now in this game that we are playing in the Carling will be a difficult one.

But I think with dedication, we will get silverware this season.

