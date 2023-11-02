Khenyeza hopes Arrows can halt 14-year cup drought

Golden Arrows’ impressive form this season has given coach Mabhuti Khenyeza hope that they can finally end their 14-year wait to lift a title.
The last time Abafana Bes’thende won the title was in 2009 when they lifted the MTN8 after beating Ajax Cape Town at Orlando Stadium.
Having made an excellent start in the DStv Premiership, where they have won six of their nine matches and lost once, Khenyeza is optimistic that they can go all the way and win the inaugural Carling Knockout title.
Arrows will face AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (7pm) in the quarterfinal of the knockout competition.
“I don’t know where we are going with this club, but what is important is we are ambitious as a group,” Khenyeza told the media.
"As a coach, I have created that because based on my playing days and experience, I always wanted more all the time. I don’t know if it will be the end of the drought now, it can be next year, but at the end of the day we want to end that.
“The only thing I can assure you is we are hungry enough and we want to achieve everything we want. If it doesn’t happen, it won’t be a crisis or stop our mission. As long as you have this thing that you want to win, you will.”
Arrows head into this quarterfinal at the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the league match and Khenyeza urged his side to remain grounded.
“We have a rule here that we can only celebrate for 48 hours and after that, it’s done. That result against Chiefs, we must forget it. This is a new game, a different challenge with different opposition,” he said.
“What we have done before doesn’t determine what we should do. I even forgot about that win against Chiefs and the focus is on AmaZulu now, that’s what is important.
“Football is not about the past but what you have to do and we try by all means to make sure we are humble all the way.”
The match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday will be a doubleheader with Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates to start at 3pm.
Khenyeza hopes Arrows can halt 14-year cup drought
Coach urges his side to remain grounded
Image: BackpagePix
