Golden Arrows defender Thabani Zuke will not rush to play despite recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that kept him out since December last year.
Zuke sustained that injury against Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match on December 31.
He has since recovered as he has been training with the first team but insists he will not rush.
“I’m happy that I’m back. I have been out for a long time and the last time I played was on December 31, so now that I’m back, I’m not rushing to play because I’m coming from a serious injury,” Zuke told the media during Arrows Carling Knockout media day yesterday.
“If I rush to play and find out that I’m not ready I can make it worse. I’m very happy that the team is doing well so far and I will take my time.”
With Abafana Bes’thende high-flying this season in the league, Zuke, 25, admitted that there will be pressure for him to fight for his place in the starting line-up.
“I can say the pressure is there, but at the same time, I have to think for myself because everything is about the team, not me,” he said.
“Even though there is pressure, I don’t have to put myself up front. It was disappointing for me to get this injury because I was starting to get national team call-ups. I was playing well at that time, so it was not easy for me.
“It won’t be easy because the team is doing very well in all positions, even those who are not playing are doing well at training.
“But it will be up to me how well I’m ready to fight back for my place, as everyone knows I’m coming back from a difficult injury.”
Arrows will face AmaZulu in the Carling knockout last eight at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (7pm).
Zuke won’t rush back to play after injury
Arrows defender out of action since December
Image: BackpagePix/Gerhard Duraan
