Embattled Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is unsure of his future at the club following a run of poor results recently in the DStv Premiership.
Despite guiding the club to the Carling Knockout last eight, Babina Noko have not been convincing in the league, with only three wins from 10 matches.
They have suffered five defeats and registered two draws and are 11th on the log table, five points ahead of second-from-bottom Richards Bay.
Following their 0-2 defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, Truter is no longer sure if he still has the backing from the club.
The last time they won a league match was on September 20 when they beat Royal AM 1-0 away, the same team they knocked out from the Carling Knockout a fortnight ago.
“I don’t know. I haven’t seen anything official yet. I’ve not spoken to anybody at the club,” Truter told Sowetan yesterday when asked if he is still the coach at the club.
Asked if he still thinks he has the support from the management, Truter said it’s difficult to say, with results not coming.
“It’s a tough one to answer, especially with results yesterday [Sunday] and you say now there are reports online and I haven’t heard anything yet. So, it’s a bit tough commenting now.
“We finished top eight last season. We reached the Nedbank Cup final and CAF Confederation Cup group stages. We will see what will happen, let me check.”
Earlier this month, Truter revealed that he was considering his future at the club following their 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatjie could not be reached for comment.
Truter unsure of his future at Sekhukhune
Three wins in 10 games 'not good enough'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
