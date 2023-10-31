Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has narrated how their season projection depicts that at worst they'll finish fourth this season.
City thumped Richards Bay 3-1 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, courtesy of Jaedin Rhodes' brace and a goal by Khanyisa Mayo. Bay's consolation was netted by Sanele Barnes.
"Now we've played our 10th game, which is a third of the season and we are currently sitting on 16 points... then we'll say double it [their current point tally] up and that will take us to 32 and when we add another 16 [points], it take you at 48 and where's that going to finish you? It's going to finish you fourth or third, potentially,'' Tinkler said.
"I look at it one way. Sometimes the journalists look at it and say, 'ooh you lost two or three in a row'. No, you can't just look at it like that, you have to look at it from a perspective of the point tally and tally it up all the way until the end of the season... I look at it that way."
The City mentor also projected that 40 points would be enough for them to be in the top eight, while at most you should be at 55 points to finish the campaign as runners-up.
"If you hit 40, you are guaranteed to be in the top eight. If you want to finish second, you are looking at about 54, 55 points,'' Tinkler noted.
It was Bay's sixth league defeat of the season and coach Kaitano Tembo conceded that their situation was worrying, vowing to continue putting in the hours as he intends to turn it around.
"Obviously, when you don't win games it's always worrying but at the same time I think for me what is important is to continue working very hard with the team because I feel that we can turn things around.
"We just need a little bit of luck as well because we are playing against teams that don't really create much but they score goals,'' Tembo stated.
Tinkler targets fourth-place finish for Cape Town City
City coach confident after thumping Bay
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
