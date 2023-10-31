Black Leopards eager to claw back after win

After a 2-1 victory over Milford at the weekend, Black Leopards are eager to build on that when they host Maritzburg United in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at Thohoyandou Stadium on Tuesday (3.30pm).
Before their victory against Milford, Leopards had suffered defeats to Baroka (0-4) and University of Pretoria (0-1).
But they bounced back to winning ways at the weekend, and coach Peter Mponda wants to see the same attitude against the Team of Choice today.
“It’s not how much we know them [Maritzburg], but it is what as a team we want to do; against Milford, we had a game plan and in some moments it was working and in some areas, we were losing concentration, especially the goal we conceded,” Mponda told the club’s media department.
Mponda, who was promoted to head coach position after the club parted ways with Alejandro Dorado last month, remains optimistic that they can still win the league and get promotion to the DStv Premiership next season.
Lidoda Duvha are currently 12th on the log table with 10 points from nine matches and nine behind leaders Orbit College.
“It’s not about maintaining the status. This is the first round and we still have many games to play. It is not like we are looking for playoffs. We can still get into first position,” he said.
“But we don’t want to be so ambitious... if we fail to achieve it then we become frustrated. We are taking one game at a time, we’ve lost two matches and we’ve come back stronger and we are looking forward to the next match.”
Meanwhile, Milford coach Xanti Pupuma is worried about the experience of coach Dan Malesela ahead of their match against Baroka today at Global Stadium.
“Baroka are in form. They are playing very well, but we didn’t do badly against Leopards, we just need to fix a few things,” he said.
“I’ve watched Dan Malesela coaching so many teams. He has installed the same approach with Baroka, they are keeping the ball a bit more, and they are playing very well.”
Results: AmaTuks 0-1 Casric; Lions 1-1 Callies; Leopards 2-1 Milford; Upington 2-0 Magesi; Orbit 0-1 Venda; Rovers 1-1 La Masia; Maritzburg 0-1 JDR; Gallants 1-1 Baroka.
Fixtures:
Today: La Masia v Orbit, Isak Steyl; Magesi v Gallants, Old Peter Mokaba; JDR v Rovers, Giant; Leopards v Maritzburg, Thohoyandou; Baroka v Milford, Global; Casric v Callies, Solomon Mahlangu; Upington v AmaTuks, Windhoek Park; Venda v Lions, Malamulele.
All matches start at 3.30pm
Black Leopards eager to claw back after win
Coach Mponda targets promotion
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
