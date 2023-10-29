Mokwena went for consistency with just one enforced change as Grant Kekana replaced suspended Bafana Bafana defender Mothobi Mvala.
The coach showed faith in the team that drew 0-0 against Petro Atlético of Angola in the home second leg of the quarterfinal on Tuesday to progress 2-0 on aggregate.
Key to Sundowns’ cause was the experience of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Boutouil, Mokoena, Zwane, Coetzee, Gaston Sirino Aubrey Modiba and Marcelo Allende.
Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller went with the tried and tested with the likes of stalwart goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy, Ramy Rabia, Aliou Dieng, Ali Maâloul, Mohamed Abdelmoneim and Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau.
Sundowns had an opportunity to open the scoring in the 22nd minute but the usually reliable Zwane uncharacteristically failed to control the ball in the box and allowed El Shenawy to claim it.
Sundowns came closest to scoring on the half-hour mark when Maseko rose highest in the Al Ahly penalty box to connect with a cross from Mokoena but was denied by the outstretched hands of El Shenawy.
Downs had the most scoring chances in the second half, but Mokwena might feel the 1-0 lead, without conceding an away goal, could be enough for the second leg in Cairo on Wednesday.
Maseko gives Sundowns first leg lead in AFL semifinal against Al Ahly
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
The emotional embrace of goalscorer Thapelo Maseko by coach Rulani Mokwena said it all.
After he celebrated his goal in Mamelodi Sundowns' 1-0 African Football League (AFL) win over Egyptian giants Al Ahly, amid the loud noise of delirious home supporters at Loftus, Maseko ran towards Mokwena who gave him a warm hug.
It seemed an emotional moment for Maseko because there have been questions as to whether he is good enough to play for this star-studded Sundowns side.
For Mokwena, it must have been a moment of vindication as he announced his presence with a well-taken goal against one of the best teams on the continent.
With their hard-fought AFL semifinal victory Sundowns will take a confidence to the second leg in Cairo on Wednesday, even if the lead is slender, where they will be looking to make it to next month’s final worth R75m.
It was not only about Maseko for Sundowns Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Rivaldo Coetzee, Gaston Sirino and Marcelo Allende also gave a good account of themselves.
Sundowns opened the scoring in the 51st minute via the beautifully taken curling shot by Maseko that gave experienced Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy. Defensive midfielder Marawan Ghallab had lost the ball in a critical area to Modiba, who had the presence of mind to lay it on the path of Maseko, who did the rest.
Al Ahly are winless on South African soil from 14 attempts since 2001 where they have drawn eight and lost six to Premier Soccer League (PSL) opposition.
Some of their notable defeats in the country were in 2008 when they lost 2-1 to now-defunct Platinum Stars and the comprehensive 5-0 and 5-2 defeats to Sundowns in 2019 and 2023.
Al Ahly have suffered four defeats at the hands of Sundowns in South Africa with the other four matches ending in draws.
Mokwena went for consistency with just one enforced change as Grant Kekana replaced suspended Bafana Bafana defender Mothobi Mvala.
The coach showed faith in the team that drew 0-0 against Petro Atlético of Angola in the home second leg of the quarterfinal on Tuesday to progress 2-0 on aggregate.
Key to Sundowns’ cause was the experience of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Boutouil, Mokoena, Zwane, Coetzee, Gaston Sirino Aubrey Modiba and Marcelo Allende.
Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller went with the tried and tested with the likes of stalwart goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy, Ramy Rabia, Aliou Dieng, Ali Maâloul, Mohamed Abdelmoneim and Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau.
Sundowns had an opportunity to open the scoring in the 22nd minute but the usually reliable Zwane uncharacteristically failed to control the ball in the box and allowed El Shenawy to claim it.
Sundowns came closest to scoring on the half-hour mark when Maseko rose highest in the Al Ahly penalty box to connect with a cross from Mokoena but was denied by the outstretched hands of El Shenawy.
Downs had the most scoring chances in the second half, but Mokwena might feel the 1-0 lead, without conceding an away goal, could be enough for the second leg in Cairo on Wednesday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos