Soccer

Knox Mutizwa's brace helps Arrows down Johnson's Kaizer Chiefs in Hammarsdale

29 October 2023 - 05:38
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Sibongiseni Mthethwa (right) of Kaizer Chiefs challenge by Tebogo Tlolane of Golden Arrows during the DStv Premiership2023/24 match at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on the 28 October 2023.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The new era at Kaizer Chiefs under interim coach Cavin Johnson kicked off on a sour note as the Soweto giants suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Saturday. 

Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa scored a brace, with his goals coming on either side of the break against a side he has now scored six goals against.

The win keeps the in-form Abafana Bes'thende four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on the DStv Premiership log table. 

This was Chiefs' fifth loss in 10 league matches and it comes just a week after Amakhosi parted ways with Molefi Ntseki, the coach they started the 2023-2024 season under.

Ntseki was let go after Chiefs suffered another humiliating 1-0 loss against another KwaZulu-Natal side AmaZulu FC, who eliminated them from the Carling Knockout Cup.

Ntseki's departure was marked by Chiefs fans throwing missiles at him as they got frustrated with the club having had a poor run both in the league and in two cup competitions this season.

Johnson's official title is that of head of the youth development but he was roped in to fill Ntseki's position in the interim while Chiefs search for what will be an eighth head coach in nine seasons at a club under intense pressure to win a trophy after going an unprecedented nine years without winning one.

Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen gifted Arrows the opening goal in the 20th minute after he failed to trap a harmless back pass from defender Thatayoane Ditlhokwe on a wet pitch after a drizzle just before the start of the match.

Mutizwa had an easy tap in after Petersen, who has made two similar mistakes this season, had a poor first touch that led to the ball bubbling away from his feet.

Sifiso Hlanti was lucky not to be not judged offside in Chiefs' equaliser in the 23rd minute. The Chiefs' left back headed in Edson Castillo's free kick though by the time he touched the ball he was way offside.

Mutizwa's second goal was courtesy of Chiefs' attacking player Mduduzi Shabalala who needlessly lost possession in the middle of the park, allowing Mutizwa to steal the ball and pass it to Nduduzo Sibiya who crossed it back to him to stab it home in the 54th minute.

In terms of how Chiefs play, there was nothing different from Ntseki's tenure that could have helped Johnson to start on a winning note.

A few changes that Johnson made in the starting line-up were not enough to turn around what has been a terrible start to the season by Amakhosi.

