Knox Mutizwa's brace helps Arrows down Johnson's Kaizer Chiefs in Hammarsdale
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
The new era at Kaizer Chiefs under interim coach Cavin Johnson kicked off on a sour note as the Soweto giants suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa scored a brace, with his goals coming on either side of the break against a side he has now scored six goals against.
The win keeps the in-form Abafana Bes'thende four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on the DStv Premiership log table.
This was Chiefs' fifth loss in 10 league matches and it comes just a week after Amakhosi parted ways with Molefi Ntseki, the coach they started the 2023-2024 season under.
Ntseki was let go after Chiefs suffered another humiliating 1-0 loss against another KwaZulu-Natal side AmaZulu FC, who eliminated them from the Carling Knockout Cup.
Ntseki's departure was marked by Chiefs fans throwing missiles at him as they got frustrated with the club having had a poor run both in the league and in two cup competitions this season.
