Soccer

PSL the envy of all African leagues – Mikel

'SA players do not have to go abroad to make ends meet'

27 October 2023 - 10:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
John Obi Mikel
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel has shared his view on why there are not many South African players applying their trade in Europe.

In the last few years, a number of South African players who have been in Europe have returned to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Mikel believes this is because of the competitiveness of the PSL.

“I think it’s not the mentality. I think it’s your organisation. Your organisation is better than ours,” Mikel told the media during the Uefa Europa League trophy tour in Johannesburg yesterday.

“If you look at your league, it is that good that a player doesn’t have to go abroad to make ends meet. Your league is way more organised than other leagues [in Africa].

“So, that’s something that we Nigerians have been crying about. We want to see our league better; we know we can do that.

“Because we have so much talent, we want to grow our league. We want to improve the standard of our league, and the facilities for these players to grow. These children want to be inspired to play in the English Premier League.

“You have to create an environment where they feel comfortable to improve and that's something you guys have and I think that's pretty much the difference.”

The lack of players with European experience has been cited as one of the reasons Bafana Bafana struggle against the top teams in the continent who have most of their players playing overseas.

And with Bafana in the same group as Nigeria for the Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Mikel, 36, said he was looking forward to that rivalry between the two nations.

“It is always special to play against SA. It's always a massive rivalry and throughout my career, that's one thing I enjoyed the match between Nigeria and SA and other big teams in the continent.

“I look forward to it. Let's see what happens in the Africa Cup of Nations first and then the World Cup. I hope Nigeria can do it again and win the tournament next year.”

