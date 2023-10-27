×

Soccer

Dladla not fussed about MFC top spot

Inconsistent Marumo search for momentum

By Sihle Ndebele - 27 October 2023 - 10:40
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Pitso Dladla
Pitso Dladla
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants coach Pitso Dladla has opted to turn a blind eye to what is currently happening at the summit of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) as they still search for that momentum.

Marumo, who host Baroka at Isak Steyl Stadium in Vanderbijlpark this afternoon, are nine points adrift of leaders Orbit College after nine games. “The biggest mistake we can make is to pay attention to other teams, especially those at the top,'' Dladla told Sowetan yesterday.

“At this stage our focus is on winning our own games...we aim to win at least three games on the trot and then we can start looking at the gap between us and the teams ahead of us.”

Dladla stressed the importance of gaining and maintaining momentum in the second-tier. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have won two of their eight opening MFC fixtures with the same number of defeats and four draws.

“Yes we didn't start well but we didn't start badly too. The most important thing in this league is that once you gain momentum, you should maintain it for a long time,'' the Marumo coach said.

“Unfortunately we haven't really gained that momentum but we are getting there because we've been drawing. The players are now starting to understand each other and I think it's a matter of time before Marumo start dominating.”

Marumo are yet to taste a defeat in their backyard, with two wins and two stalemates.

Dladla says their aim is to avoid losing at home at all costs. "We haven't lost at home this season and we want to keep that record. Our aim is that when it's difficult to win at home, we must at least get a draw,'' Dladla said.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Today: Marumo v Baroka, Isak Steyl; Maritzburg v JDR, Sugar Ray Xulu

Tomorrow: Orbit v Venda, Soshanguve Giant; Leopards v Milford, Thohoyandou; Rovers v La Masia, Isak Steyl; Upington v Magesi, GWK Park

Sunday: AmaTuks v Casric, Tuks Stadium; Lions v Callies, VWK Park

