AmaZulu coach Pablo “Cijimpi” Franco is feeling hard done by following the PSL’s decision to reschedule their league clash against Orlando Pirates, which was initially postponed because of the MTN8 final, on Tuesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium (7.30pm).
AmaZulu were initially to host Pirates on October 3 at Moses Mabhida Stadium but the game was postponed due to the Buccaneers’ participation in the MTN8 decider four days later at the same venue against Mamelodi Sundowns. Pirates won the final on penalties.
“To be honest, I don’t expect too much [from their game against Pirates] because I think it's not fair to play on Tuesday. It was something unexpected...this is something coming from the PSL,” Franco said after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout at FNB Stadium over the weekend, where Taariq Fielies' 88th minute goal proved the difference.
“We had to play Pirates before the MTN8 final and they postponed the game, which I understand, but to play this game on Tuesday after we had a crucial game on Saturday at 6pm, we couldn’t travel back home today [on Saturday], so, that means we’ll only have Monday to prepare for Pirates.”
Cijimpi also highlighted competing against the likes of Chiefs and Pirates was a lure for him to come to SA at the start of the season, asserting his team could go pound for pound with anyone in the division, given they were afforded a reasonable amount of time to prepare for matches.
“I came here [in SA] to play this kind of games, like the one we played today [against Chiefs]...to beat these opponents and to beat big teams like Chiefs you need to prepare really well and we should do the same when we are facing Pirates,” Cijimpi said.
“With [proper] preparations, I feel this team [AmaZulu] won't fear anyone. We are ready to compete against anyone and we are capable of beating anyone but without preparations and no time to rest, it’s going to be much more difficult.”
Tight PSL schedule riles Pablo Franco
Usuthu coach complains of lack of rest as Bucs visit
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
