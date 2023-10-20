Malesela calls for consistency

After registering their first victory in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Baroka will be eyeing successive wins when they host Black Leopards in the Limpopo derby at Global Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Baroka beat struggling Venda Football Club 1-0 in their last match after drawing four and losing two of their six matches.
New coach Dan Malesela, who guided the club to record their first win, said the plan was to accumulate as many points as they can before the December recess.
“Like everybody else, we are taking one game at a time. If we can accumulate many points, we can put ourselves in a good position and try and challenge ourselves.”
Both teams have seven points from seven matches and lead bottom side Venda by two points ahead of this game. Malesela said it was important that they continued to collect points against Leopards to climb on the table.
“Obviously, it is important for you to start well, but I think we would have still been satisfied if we were to get a point away, which was not going to make much difference,” he said.
“Sometimes, when you look at positions, it works on the mind of the players. If you are at the bottom, you become so desperate and tense.
“If you are at the top, sometimes you become complacent.”
Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)
Today: Milford v Venda, Princess Magogo;La Masia v Casric, Isak Steyl; JDR v AmaTuks, Soshanguve.
Tomorrow: Callies v Orbit, TUT; Magesi v Rovers, Old Peter Mokaba; Gallants v Upington, Isak Steyl.
Sunday: Baroka v Leopards Global; Lions v Maritzburg, Windhoek Draught Park.
