New AmaZulu defender Taariq Fielies has opened up about joining Usuthu from Cape Town City, saying he wanted a new challenge after spending six years with the Citizens.
Fielies, who joined Usuthu last month, is odds-on to play a role when they entertain Kaizer Chiefs in the first round of the newly-launched Carling Knockout at FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm)
“I felt like I needed a change of environment after spending so many years at Cape Town City. I needed a new challenge and there were not many options and I thought why not take the new opportunity to start fresh again at AmaZulu. AmaZulu are a very ambitious club... this is a perfect new start for me in a different environment, different culture,” Fielies told Sowetan.
Fielies suggested his transfer never caught him off guard as he’d been pushing for a new chapter elsewhere. The 31-year-old centre-back has indicated he’s somewhat struggled to acclimatise, adding the recent Fifa break has helped him to bond with his new colleagues.
“I saw my transfer coming. When it happened I wasn’t shocked because I knew this is what I actually wanted,” Fielies said.
“So far so good but the weather isn’t what I am used to. Sometimes it’s very humid and in Cape Town it’s very cold. The international break gave me enough time to get to know some of my new teammates better.”
Fielies has urged his new teammates to draw motivation from the club's rich history to fight for honours. The new Usuthu defender believes they are more than capable of winning at least one trophy every season, entreating his teammates to buy into that.
“AmaZulu are a team with great history that should motivate us to fight for trophies. I really believe if all of us can believe that we can win trophies, we actually can because we have a talented squad, that’s good enough to at least win a trophy every season. It’s a matter of everyone coming to the party,” Fielies said.
Fielies adapting to new life at AmaZulu
Defender opted for fresh start after six years in Cape Town
Image: Gallo Images/Carl Fourie
New AmaZulu defender Taariq Fielies has opened up about joining Usuthu from Cape Town City, saying he wanted a new challenge after spending six years with the Citizens.
Fielies, who joined Usuthu last month, is odds-on to play a role when they entertain Kaizer Chiefs in the first round of the newly-launched Carling Knockout at FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm)
“I felt like I needed a change of environment after spending so many years at Cape Town City. I needed a new challenge and there were not many options and I thought why not take the new opportunity to start fresh again at AmaZulu. AmaZulu are a very ambitious club... this is a perfect new start for me in a different environment, different culture,” Fielies told Sowetan.
Fielies suggested his transfer never caught him off guard as he’d been pushing for a new chapter elsewhere. The 31-year-old centre-back has indicated he’s somewhat struggled to acclimatise, adding the recent Fifa break has helped him to bond with his new colleagues.
“I saw my transfer coming. When it happened I wasn’t shocked because I knew this is what I actually wanted,” Fielies said.
“So far so good but the weather isn’t what I am used to. Sometimes it’s very humid and in Cape Town it’s very cold. The international break gave me enough time to get to know some of my new teammates better.”
Fielies has urged his new teammates to draw motivation from the club's rich history to fight for honours. The new Usuthu defender believes they are more than capable of winning at least one trophy every season, entreating his teammates to buy into that.
“AmaZulu are a team with great history that should motivate us to fight for trophies. I really believe if all of us can believe that we can win trophies, we actually can because we have a talented squad, that’s good enough to at least win a trophy every season. It’s a matter of everyone coming to the party,” Fielies said.
Downs’ chance for redemptionafter setbacks in domestic cups
Cup win would lift Amakhosi, says Chivaviro
Gavin to Hunt on all fronts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos