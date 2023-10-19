Orlando Pirates' teen sensation 'ready' for big EPL move

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident that youngster Relebohile Mofokeng has all the qualities to succeed in Europe after he went for trials with English Premier League (EPL) side Wolves.
Riveiro confirmed that the youngster has left the country to have trials with Wolves, with the hope of impressing them and earning a contract.
The Spanish coach gave the 18-year-old Mofokeng his debut in the Buccaneers' first team towards the end of last season after impressing in the DStv Diski Challenge reserve side.
And he went on to establish himself as a regular starter, having appeared 11 times across all competitions for the Buccaneers this season.
“I’m convinced that he is ready for whatever is coming. He is in a proper age, maybe here [SA] it looks early,” Riveiro told the media during the Carling Knockout press conference yesterday.
“But for me, if you follow the current situation in Europe, 17, 18, 19, and 20 (year-olds)... it’s really frequent in the top clubs to get your first minutes in the top teams.
“We have to, little by little, probably also change the decisions of our youngsters, when you are ready, you are ready. It doesn't matter if you are 18 or 28.”
Riveiro emphasised that with the promising talent Mofokeng has, the future looks bright for him.
“If you are ready to do it, you are ready. You have the level, you have the level and in this case, we know the type of talent that Relebohile is and everything is in his hands to use the opportunity,” he said.
“We are more than happy to see him in this situation and hopefully, he can make it.”
Mofokeng will miss the Buccaneers' Carling Knockout last 16 match against Cape Town Spurs at Orlando tomorrow (7.30pm).
With Zakhele Lepasa also doubtful for the match after he picked an injury while he was with Bafana Bafana recently, Riveiro feels they have enough depth for his side to do well.
“We’ve 25 players available for the game and there are a couple of doubts for this match and if they don’t make it for this game, they will be available for our next match on Tuesday [against AmaZulu].”
Orlando Pirates' teen sensation 'ready' for big EPL move
Riveiro positive Mofokeng can make it at Wolves
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident that youngster Relebohile Mofokeng has all the qualities to succeed in Europe after he went for trials with English Premier League (EPL) side Wolves.
Riveiro confirmed that the youngster has left the country to have trials with Wolves, with the hope of impressing them and earning a contract.
The Spanish coach gave the 18-year-old Mofokeng his debut in the Buccaneers' first team towards the end of last season after impressing in the DStv Diski Challenge reserve side.
And he went on to establish himself as a regular starter, having appeared 11 times across all competitions for the Buccaneers this season.
“I’m convinced that he is ready for whatever is coming. He is in a proper age, maybe here [SA] it looks early,” Riveiro told the media during the Carling Knockout press conference yesterday.
“But for me, if you follow the current situation in Europe, 17, 18, 19, and 20 (year-olds)... it’s really frequent in the top clubs to get your first minutes in the top teams.
“We have to, little by little, probably also change the decisions of our youngsters, when you are ready, you are ready. It doesn't matter if you are 18 or 28.”
Riveiro emphasised that with the promising talent Mofokeng has, the future looks bright for him.
“If you are ready to do it, you are ready. You have the level, you have the level and in this case, we know the type of talent that Relebohile is and everything is in his hands to use the opportunity,” he said.
“We are more than happy to see him in this situation and hopefully, he can make it.”
Mofokeng will miss the Buccaneers' Carling Knockout last 16 match against Cape Town Spurs at Orlando tomorrow (7.30pm).
With Zakhele Lepasa also doubtful for the match after he picked an injury while he was with Bafana Bafana recently, Riveiro feels they have enough depth for his side to do well.
“We’ve 25 players available for the game and there are a couple of doubts for this match and if they don’t make it for this game, they will be available for our next match on Tuesday [against AmaZulu].”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos