Mammila may be a newbie who has yet to convince sceptics that he’s made the correct adjustment from office space to technical matters, but there’s no question that he’s been the most entertaining person to listen to during media interviews.
His wild quotes are a welcome departure from the usual, soulless vitriol we are constantly fed by some of his colleagues.
Rulani Mokwena spent the better part of last season churning out one quote: “Congratulations to the players, the Motsepe family, the chairman, the fans…” It became so boring that even he seems to have finally realised it.
I welcome his newfound courage to fire in some headline-grabbing quotes. Mokwena’s attack on match-officials before last week’s final against Pirates was a pre-emptive strike aimed to divert attention from the fact that Mamelodi Sundowns had gotten away with some dubious refereeing decision. He even provided examples of Sundowns having been victims of such poor decisions, specifically in matches against Pirates, where the Brazilians had Abubaker Nasir and Haashim Domingo stretchered off.
That followed his initial pointed words directed at Chiefs, whom he had called “a traditionally very lucky team”. Perhaps now that he’s getting used to being the main man, Mokwena is slowly coming out of his shell and has realised he doesn’t necessarily have to congratulate the Motsepes to remain in the job.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro also provides generally bland interviews, which is understandable for a man who rarely exudes any emotion. Moroka Swallows’ Steve Komphela, despite spending a couple of seasons in the shadows of Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi at Sundowns, has not lost his lustre as someone worthy to give your ear to. He’s a sharp mind, Bra Steve.
Gavin Hunt, of SuperSport United, is the best person to interact with when he’s won, but also the worst and grumpiest after a defeat.
NKARENG MATSHE | Mammila a welcome variation from the usual soulless PSL interviews
Image: Lefty Shivambu
There’s no question that Morgan Mammila comes across as some imposter among domestic coaches, a sort of charlatan whose opinions sound way off the mark at times.
But the Chippa United coach, for all his shortcomings which include almost non-existent credentials and miraculously winning occupying the dugout after serving as a football administrator, probably ranks up there among the coaches who are worth listening to.
He is a straight talker, Mammila, and in an era where coaches hide behind platitudes and protocol, the former policeman has been a breath of fresh air. He has added much-needed colour to the dullness that characterises our press conferences and media interactions.
This week, Mammila was at it again at the Carling Knockout launch in Johannesburg by telling us he would have preferred to play one of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates, rather than Stellenbosch, in the first round.
“I wanted the limping ones,” Mammila said to loud mirth, in obvious reference to Sundowns who last week lost to Pirates in the MTN8 final. Struggling Chiefs, too, were in his equation.
Mammila, meanwhile, gives you the same posture – whether he wins or loses. Which reminds one of the sharp-tongued Pitso Mosimane, whose post-match interviews were a must-watch.
Benni McCarthy, too, spoke his mind, as did Ernst Middendorp, although no journalist would want to be at the receiving end of a call from the irritable German when he found an article inaccurate or offensive.
Of course, being a media darling and hogging headlines with outrageous statements won’t win anyone trophies. But being morose and hesitant in a press conference doesn’t either. You might as well speak your mind. That’s why I applaud Mammila for staying true to himself. Whether or not we will continue to hear from him as a head coach – not least at Chippa – is a different matter altogether.
