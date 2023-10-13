Despite having a thin squad and having to compete in both the DStv Premiership and Carling Knockout, Royal AM coach John Maduka says it is important that they manage his players well.
Thwihli Thwahla have a thin squad as they were not allowed to sign new players because of a Fifa ban.
“It’s very important for us to manage the team well. Other teams don’t have big squads, so we will all be playing in this competition,” Maduka said.
“I think the most important thing is to try to manage the players, give them enough rest and make them ready for every game, not to think of a second or third game and after that. I think that will help us going forward.”
Royal will play Sekhukhune United in the last 16 of the new competition next week at Peter Mokaba Stadium, and Maduka has welcomed the draw as he targets the next round.
“Good draw. All the teams that were here are very good, it doesn’t matter who you play against,” he said.
“We got Sekhukhune away from home. We must just work hard and prepare well for this game to go to the second round of this competition.
“I think we are one of the very ambitious teams. There is no cup where we were eliminated in the first round. We went as far as the quarterfinals.
“So this one as well, we will try to prepare to go to the next stage.
“For us, it's a very good thing because having a third cup on the table gives us an opportunity to have many competitions.
“It also allows the supporters to watch football, so it is good to have this on the table.”
After playing Sekhukhune next week, Royal will face SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership match away as they look to improve their position on the log table.
Royal constrained by Fifa ban
Maduka ready for war with thin squad
Image: Lefty Shivambu
