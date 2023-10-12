Truter forced to look at junior players to boost Sekhukhune

Narrating how his squad has already been strained by the CAF Confederation Cup, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has set his sights on the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) players to bolster his side as a new competition, the Carling Cup Knockout, looms large.
Despite having 34 players registered for the 2023/24 term, Truter has revealed the congested fixture programme, compounded mainly by the Confed Cup, has already left his squad exerted to the limit. Truter intends to get a few DDC stars to step up ahead of the start of the cup competition, where they play Royal AM in the round of 16.
"Not having a big squad challenges us in preparation phases...it challenges us in terms of our tactical preparations, in terms of fatigue management. We have to look at the DDC to see who's available and who's really ready to step up,'' Truter said on the sidelines of the Carling KO launch and draw in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
"These past two weeks, playing CAF and playing two league games in such a short period was very challenging. We had 28 hours of travel... to get to a game out of the country, in the country up and down between Joburg and Polokwane. We came out of it with nine injuries, so it's been a massive overload on the players."
Babina Noko have already played 12 games across all competitions this season. Their last three outings were played in a space of seven days.
On October 1, Sekhukhune were in DR Congo for the second leg of the Confed Cup second preliminary round against Saint Eloi Lupopo, before hosting Golden Arrows in the domestic league in Polokwane four days later.
Three days after losing 1-0 to Arrows, Sekhukhune played a goalless draw against Polokwane City at the same Peter Mokaba Stadium in the league. Babina Noko managed a 1-all draw against Lupopo in Lubumbashi, winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate, to earn their berth in the group stages of the Confed Cup.
Being in the pool stages of the Confed Cup means Sekhukhune's schedule will get even more congested as they'll have to travel to North Africa, Central Africa and West Africa to face RS Berkane (Morocco), Diables Noirs (Congo Brazzaville) and Stade Malien (Mali) respectively in Group D.
The PSL is yet to confirm dates and venues for the Carling KO.
Truter forced to look at junior players to boost Sekhukhune
'Stretched' Babina Noko have already played 12 games this season
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
Narrating how his squad has already been strained by the CAF Confederation Cup, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has set his sights on the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) players to bolster his side as a new competition, the Carling Cup Knockout, looms large.
Despite having 34 players registered for the 2023/24 term, Truter has revealed the congested fixture programme, compounded mainly by the Confed Cup, has already left his squad exerted to the limit. Truter intends to get a few DDC stars to step up ahead of the start of the cup competition, where they play Royal AM in the round of 16.
"Not having a big squad challenges us in preparation phases...it challenges us in terms of our tactical preparations, in terms of fatigue management. We have to look at the DDC to see who's available and who's really ready to step up,'' Truter said on the sidelines of the Carling KO launch and draw in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
"These past two weeks, playing CAF and playing two league games in such a short period was very challenging. We had 28 hours of travel... to get to a game out of the country, in the country up and down between Joburg and Polokwane. We came out of it with nine injuries, so it's been a massive overload on the players."
Babina Noko have already played 12 games across all competitions this season. Their last three outings were played in a space of seven days.
On October 1, Sekhukhune were in DR Congo for the second leg of the Confed Cup second preliminary round against Saint Eloi Lupopo, before hosting Golden Arrows in the domestic league in Polokwane four days later.
Three days after losing 1-0 to Arrows, Sekhukhune played a goalless draw against Polokwane City at the same Peter Mokaba Stadium in the league. Babina Noko managed a 1-all draw against Lupopo in Lubumbashi, winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate, to earn their berth in the group stages of the Confed Cup.
Being in the pool stages of the Confed Cup means Sekhukhune's schedule will get even more congested as they'll have to travel to North Africa, Central Africa and West Africa to face RS Berkane (Morocco), Diables Noirs (Congo Brazzaville) and Stade Malien (Mali) respectively in Group D.
The PSL is yet to confirm dates and venues for the Carling KO.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos