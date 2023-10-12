×

Soccer

Tinkler sees new cup as chance to boost his CV

City coach aims to clinch his third knockout trophy but faces Arrows test

12 October 2023 - 07:38
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler
Image: Gallo Images/Grant Pitcher

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is hell-bent on inspiring his side to the Carling Knockout triumph as he aims to boost his résumé and earn more recognition.

"Winning cups always boosts your CV and earns you respect as a coach. So, it'd be nice for me to help Cape Town City win this Carling Knockout. It'd also be historical to win it in its inaugural season,'' Tinkler told Sowetan on the sidelines of the Carling KO Cup launch and draw in Hyde Park, Joburg, on Tuesday.

"My aim has always been to win at least one cup per season but it's been difficult because we only had the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, apart from the league, in recent years; so this cup gives me hope that maybe I can push for that goal."

City will face Golden Arrows away in the last 16. The tournament will get underway on the weekend of October 21 and 22, albeit the league hasn't yet confirmed the exact dates and venues.

Tinkler has won two cups in his career (the 2016/17 Telkom Knockout with City and the 2017/18 MTN8 with SuperSport United).

The City coach anticipates a very tough outing away to Abafana Bes'thende, who have started the campaign like a house on fire with five wins and two draws from their eight opening league fixtures. They have  lost only once, to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tinkler conceded he would have liked to play this first round tie at home. "Tough trip away from home. Golden Arrows are in form at the moment, playing very, very good but we will go there and try to hurt them. If you want to win any cup, you must be able to beat anybody you contront...be it Golden Arrows, be it Sundowns or be it whoever you take the fight to them. Would I have preferred a home draw? Yes,'' Tinkler stated.

Though the PSL hadn't yet disclosed the prize money, it was revealed during the launch and draw of the event that all man of the match accolades of this competition will be accompanied by a R100,000 cheque. 

