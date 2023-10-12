×

Soccer

Revenge in Pablo Franco's mind as Usuthu visit Chiefs

Coach feels he's now found his footing at AmaZulu

12 October 2023 - 07:29
Neville Khoza Journalist
Msindisi Ndlovu of AmaZulu FC and Sfiso Hlanti of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match in August
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco wants to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs when they meet again in the Carling Knockout at FNB Stadium next week.

Franco said he hopes his players will be motivated enough to avenge the loss they suffered at the same venue in August in the DStv Premiership match. The two were pitted together in the last 16 draw on Tuesday and the Spaniard said playing big games brings the best out of him.

“Tough, but nice opponents to play against. I think they are the kind of rival I want to play against,” Franco said. “We faced them in the league and lost, but now we have the opportunity to get revenge. That’s a good motivation. The only thing I didn’t like is playing away because we are again playing Chippa United away on the 28th and Pirates at home on the 24th, so it means we won’t have time to prepare.

“When I play big games, I want to prepare well because we want to show respect to all competitions and we need to show respect to our fans as well.”

Since that defeat to Amakhosi, Usuthu have shown signs of improvement as they went on to register two victories, a draw and a loss in four matches.

The Spaniard is pleased with the progress they have made since then and that the only thing he needs to work on during the Fifa break is decision-making in front of goal.

“It’s a new competition, knockout, and I feel right now AmaZulu are capable of beating any team in the league and we are going to be competitive and try to correct the mistakes we had when we played them [Chiefs] there,” he said.

“Things are getting better and better. Everyone who watches football can see the improvement of the team from all the areas. We need to be more accurate to get more points and get better. In this game [Carling Cup], the players won’t need any motivation. They will go onto the field knowing what they need to do.”

