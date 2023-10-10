Truter feels the pressure of two competitions

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter feels his side is paying the price of competing in two competitions, the DStv Premiership and the Caf Confederation Cup.
Babina Noko have failed to register a win in their last four matches across all competitions, after suffering two defeats in the league to Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows, before drawing with Saint Eloi Lupopo and Polokwane City.
Although they did progress to the Confederation Cup group stages following their 4-2 aggregate win over Lupopo, Truter says his players are now battling with fatigue.
“It was a hectic week for us Sunday to Sunday, the amount of games we played. Caf, the amount of travelling playing in a different time zone and having to fly back [from DR Congo],” Truter said to the media following their dull goalless draw with Polokwane at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
“Then one day off recovery then travelling up on Wednesday to come and play on Thursday against Golden Arrows.
“And Friday recovery, you can’t do much, Sunday, then you have to play again. It’s too much on the body even though in the first half, Polokwane was nowhere to be honest.
“We had so many chances to wrap it up in the first half because, in the second half, we ran out of legs, fatigue set in, and decision-making went out the window.
“And that’s what you get having to juggle the two playing in the continent and locally. But we will have to get it right. We will learn from this and we will move on.”
With the Fifa break now, Truter said he would try to work on his side's finishing after they scored two goals in their last four matches.
“I think it’s evident for everybody to see where we are lacking at the moment and as a coach, you can’t give up. We have to keep on pushing. We have to keep on fighting and training and hopefully get it right.
“As a coach, you want to win each and every game.
“I don’t understand losing and it’s frustrating, especially when you dominate a game like that and you come away with nothing. We have not won in three [Premiership] matches now.”
Truter feels the pressure of two competitions
Coach says his players battling with fatigue
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter feels his side is paying the price of competing in two competitions, the DStv Premiership and the Caf Confederation Cup.
Babina Noko have failed to register a win in their last four matches across all competitions, after suffering two defeats in the league to Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows, before drawing with Saint Eloi Lupopo and Polokwane City.
Although they did progress to the Confederation Cup group stages following their 4-2 aggregate win over Lupopo, Truter says his players are now battling with fatigue.
“It was a hectic week for us Sunday to Sunday, the amount of games we played. Caf, the amount of travelling playing in a different time zone and having to fly back [from DR Congo],” Truter said to the media following their dull goalless draw with Polokwane at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
“Then one day off recovery then travelling up on Wednesday to come and play on Thursday against Golden Arrows.
“And Friday recovery, you can’t do much, Sunday, then you have to play again. It’s too much on the body even though in the first half, Polokwane was nowhere to be honest.
“We had so many chances to wrap it up in the first half because, in the second half, we ran out of legs, fatigue set in, and decision-making went out the window.
“And that’s what you get having to juggle the two playing in the continent and locally. But we will have to get it right. We will learn from this and we will move on.”
With the Fifa break now, Truter said he would try to work on his side's finishing after they scored two goals in their last four matches.
“I think it’s evident for everybody to see where we are lacking at the moment and as a coach, you can’t give up. We have to keep on pushing. We have to keep on fighting and training and hopefully get it right.
“As a coach, you want to win each and every game.
“I don’t understand losing and it’s frustrating, especially when you dominate a game like that and you come away with nothing. We have not won in three [Premiership] matches now.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos