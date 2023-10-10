Five of the greatest comebacks of the Uefa Champions League

The Uefa Champions League has been the stage for some of the most dramatic comebacks in football history, leaving fans and players alike in awe.

Here are five unforgettable moments that have been etched in the memories of soccer enthusiasts worldwide:

1. Barcelona's 'La Remontada'

Barcelona’s 6-1 victory over Paris St-Germain in 2017, known as “La Remontada”, is arguably the most iconic comeback in Champions League history. Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Barcelona, led by a stellar performance from Neymar, overturned the deficit, making history as the only team to overturn a four-goal Champions League deficit.

2. Liverpool's miracle at Anfield

In 2019, Liverpool, without key players Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, pulled off a miraculous 4-0 triumph against Barcelona in the semifinal. Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, goals from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick-thinking corner, led to Liverpool advancing to the final and eventually lifting the trophy.

3. Tottenham's Amsterdam heroics

Tottenham Hotspur, in the same year, faced a 3-0 aggregate deficit at halftime in the semifinal second leg against Ajax. A second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura, including a goal in the final seconds, sealed Spurs’ place in the final, marking one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.

4. Manchester United's Parisian comeback

Manchester United’s 3-1 victory against Paris St-Germain in 2019 saw them overturn a 2-0 first-leg loss. Goals from Romelu Lukaku and a penalty from Marcus Rashford in the dying moments exemplified the excitement and unpredictability of Champions League matches.

5. AC Milan vs Liverpool: 'the Miracle of Istanbul'

The 2005 final between AC Milan and Liverpool, known as “The Miracle of Istanbul”, saw Liverpool recover from a 3-0 halftime deficit to win on penalties. The goals from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer, and Xabi Alonso in seven second-half minutes, coupled with Jerzy Dudek’s heroics in the penalty shoot-out, are legendary moments in Champions League history.

