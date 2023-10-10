×

Soccer

Basie glad to see Lions stay in hunt for promotion

Northern Cape side score big win over La Masia

10 October 2023 - 06:55
Neville Khoza Journalist
Hungry Lions coach Henry Basie.
Image: Youtube

Hungry Lions coach Henry Basie has heaped praise on his players attitude following their 4-0 victory over NB La Masia at Isak Steyl Stadium on Friday.

That saw them maintain their third place in the Motsepe Foundation Championship log table with 14 points from seven matches, two points behind leaders Orbit College.

Basie insisted they planned to score two goals in that match but the players showed hunger for more.

It was an away game for us and I think at the end of the day we were lucky we could score those goals," Basie told Sowetan yesterday.

We planned around one or two goals but the players were hungrier and we were able to score another two. Its a bonus for us. We are happy.

In terms of how we played, Im not surprised. As I said, the guys were just hungry enough with the fighting spirit they showed.

Basie, however, said the impressive victory had also improved their confidence heading into other matches in the season.

The players are in a better position in terms of how they are going to approach games, he said.

Obviously, we wont have that performance every time and we are praying for that every week in and week out. We all know its not going to happen but at least we have something to build on. We have the foundation.

Once you score that amount of goals, you become confident and the players start to have the mindset of winning and scoring.

Lions will host second-place Maritzburg United in their next match after the Fifa International break on October 22 at Windhoek Draught Park.

"Its tough, but its early days and you just dont want to be behind by far. You want to sit close to where you can have the opportunity to be stuck in there.

For now, we just want to take it one game at a time, having no pressure at all and hopefully we can give our best shot this season.

Results

La Masia 0-4 Hungry Lions; Orbit 3-2 Gallants; Casric 0-2 Milford; Magesi 2-3 JDR; Upington 1-1 Callies; Rovers 0-1 Maritzburg; Venda 0-1 Baroka; AmaTuks 1-0 Leopards

