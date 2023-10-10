Basie glad to see Lions stay in hunt for promotion

Hungry Lions coach Henry Basie has heaped praise on his players’ attitude following their 4-0 victory over NB La Masia at Isak Steyl Stadium on Friday.
That saw them maintain their third place in the Motsepe Foundation Championship log table with 14 points from seven matches, two points behind leaders Orbit College.
Basie insisted they planned to score two goals in that match but the players showed hunger for more.
“It was an away game for us and I think at the end of the day we were lucky we could score those goals," Basie told Sowetan yesterday.
“We planned around one or two goals but the players were hungrier and we were able to score another two. It’s a bonus for us. We are happy.
“In terms of how we played, I’m not surprised. As I said, the guys were just hungry enough with the fighting spirit they showed.”
Basie, however, said the impressive victory had also improved their confidence heading into other matches in the season.
“The players are in a better position in terms of how they are going to approach games,” he said.
“Obviously, we won’t have that performance every time and we are praying for that every week in and week out. We all know it’s not going to happen but at least we have something to build on. We have the foundation.
“Once you score that amount of goals, you become confident and the players start to have the mindset of winning and scoring.”
Lions will host second-place Maritzburg United in their next match after the Fifa International break on October 22 at Windhoek Draught Park.
"It’s tough, but it’s early days and you just don’t want to be behind by far. You want to sit close to where you can have the opportunity to be stuck in there.
“For now, we just want to take it one game at a time, having no pressure at all and hopefully we can give our best shot this season.”
Results
La Masia 0-4 Hungry Lions; Orbit 3-2 Gallants; Casric 0-2 Milford; Magesi 2-3 JDR; Upington 1-1 Callies; Rovers 0-1 Maritzburg; Venda 0-1 Baroka; AmaTuks 1-0 Leopards
Basie glad to see Lions stay in hunt for promotion
Northern Cape side score big win over La Masia
Image: Youtube
